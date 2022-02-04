Australia's flagbearer Laura Peel: "It's an absolute honour and a privilege"

Freestyle skiing's reigning women's aerial world champion, Laura Peel, can now add Olympic flagbearer to her list of accolades.

The Australian is feeling 'super excited' after being named to the prestigious role for the for Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, which take place on Friday (4 February).

The 32-year-old was training in Canada when she received a phone call from the delegation's Chef de Mission, Geoff Lipshut. "[It was a] super exciting phone call and the phone call that every athlete wants to get," Peel told a media conference in China.

"It's an absolute honour and a privilege and I think we have such an incredible team. I couldn't be more proud to walk out with the team" - Laura Peel

For the first time at the Winter Games we will see two flagbearers for each nation, in a move to ensure gender equality that was introduced at Tokyo 2020 in 2021. Peel will share the honour with fellow three-time Olympian, figure skater Brendan Kerry.

"I really like the direction the Olympics went in at Tokyo, having two flagbearers - a male and a female. I really enjoyed watching that there and it's super exciting for me to be the first at the Winter Games."

Peel and Kerry were selected from the nation's contingent of 43 athletes, the third-largest in history, which features the strongest female representation so far. Australia have 22 women and 21 men, and will compete in 10 of the 15 events in China.

Peel hoping for big things ahead

Having won two FIS Freestyle World Championship titles, in 2015 and 2021, Peel arrives in Beijing in search of her first Olympic medal at her third Winter Games outing.

This time around, the Australian arrives at the Games in near-perfect form, having crushed her rivals at her last World Cup event, when she became only the third woman in history to land a quadruple twisting triple backflip.

It's a jump that has the potential to propel her to the top of the podium, but she remains very cautious about whether we will see this move in competition at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park in the mountains to the north of Beijing.

"Ultimately it's going to come down to the night of the competition, how I feel, how the weather is, how the competition is going. So, I'm going to remain very adaptable and just see what comes," she shared.

Continuing Australia's Olympic success in aerials

Australia's history at the Winter Olympic Games dates back to 1936 and the nation has since won fifteen Winter Games medals, of which five are gold.

Three Olympic titles have come from freestyle skiing with two female athletes clinching gold in the aerials discipline, namely, Lydia Lassila at Vancouver 2010 and Alisa Camplin at Salt Lake City 2002.

The heritage of Olympic titles and arriving in Beijing as the reigning world champion has certainly added another layer of expectation on Peel.

"I suppose compared to previous Olympics, there is a little bit more pressure, but as I say, pressure is a privilege"

"I'm very proud of everything that I've done leading into now, and I hope I can do my best here as well." - Laura Peel

When to watch Laura Peel compete at Beijing 2022?

The freeski aerials competition kicks off with the Mixed Team event, with makes its Olympic debut on 10 February, however Australia have not qualified a team for this event.

Peel will take to Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park to compete as follows:

13 February - Women's Aerials Qualification runs, from 19:00 China Standard Time / CST, which is 22:00 in Sydney.

14 February - Women's Aerials Finals (if she qualifies), from 20:00 CST.

Be sure to follow all the action from her events, as well as the entire Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in our non-stop live blog that is up and running on Olympics.com and the app now.