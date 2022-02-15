Beijing 2022 preview for 16 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

Eight gold medals will be decided on 16 February, in addition to a bronze-medal match in women's ice hockey (19:30*), on another packed day of events at Beijing 2022.

The curling team events are nearing the end of the round-robin phase and Tabitha Peterson has two final games against Canada at 09:05 and Japan at 20:05 as they seek to make the last four.

Still stuck for ideas on what to watch? Here are a few selected events you should pay attention to today:

Ice hockey - Men's playoffs hit top gear

As well as the women’s bronze medal game, the top four teams from the men's preliminary round are back in action along with the four winners from the playoff qualification round, as the hunt for gold reaches the last eight.

Expect some great hockey across the day with the following duels: USA vs Slovakia, ROC vs Denmark, Finland vs Switzerland and Sweden vs Canada.

Freestyle skiing - USA wants to assault the podium

In the men's slopestyle final, there's the intriguing possibility that Nicholas Goepper, Alexander Hall and Colby Stevenson can sweep the podium for Team USA. One thing's for sure - you won't want to miss a moment.

Cross-country skiing – Can Diggins do it again?

At the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall earned USA its first cross-country Olympic Winter Games gold medal on the back of Diggins’ heroics at the finish in the Women’s Team Sprint Free.

Four years later Diggins is back, this time alongside Rosie Brennan, and has become an even greater force in the world of cross-country skiing, so be sure to keep an eye on the potential for more magic from the USA team.

(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)

Schedule 16 February

Alpine Skiing

10:15-12:10: Men's Slalom Run 1

13:45-15:39: Men's Slalom Run 2 – MEDAL EVENT

Biathlon

15:45-17:00: Women's 4x6km Relay – MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

15:15-15:55: Women's Team Sprint Classic Semi-finals

16:15-17:05: Men's Team Sprint Classic Semi-finals

17:15-17:35: Women's Team Sprint Classic Final – MEDAL EVENT

17:45-18:15: Men's Team Sprint Classic Final – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Women's Round Robin Session 10: Canada vs USA; Switzerland vs Republic of Korea; People's Republic of China vs Great Britain

14:05: Men's Round Robin Session 11: People's Republic of China vs Switzerland; Great Britain vs ROC; Italy vs Denmark

20:05: Women's Round Robin Session 11: Republic of Korea vs Denmark; Japan vs USA; ROC vs Sweden; Canada vs People’s Republic of China

Freestyle Skiing

09:30-09:55: Men’s Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle Final Run 1

09:57-10:22: Men’s Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle Final Run 2

10:24-10:50: Men’s Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT

19:00-19:55: Men's Aerials Final 1

20:00-20:15: Men's Aerials Final 2 – MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals: USA vs Slovakia

14:00: Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals: ROC vs Denmark

16:40: Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals: Finland vs Switzerland

19:30: Women's Bronze Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT

21:30: Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals: Sweden vs Canada

Short Track Speed Skating

19:30-20:00: Women's 1500m – Quarterfinals

20:15-20:30: Women's 1500m – Semi-finals

20:32-20:44: Men's 5000m Relay - Final B

20:44-20:57: Men's 5000m Relay - Final A – MEDAL EVENT

21:11-21:18: Women's 1500m - Final B

21:18-21:26: Women's 1500m - Final A – MEDAL EVENT

