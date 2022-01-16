Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Skylightz Gaming declared winners of BGIS finals

Skylightz Gaming will now represent India at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 next week.

After four days of action-packed esports competition, team Skylightz Gaming reigned supreme at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (BGIS) finals by topping the overall leaderboard on Sunday.

Skylightz Gaming ended the four-day BGIS finals with 273 points, laced with 109 finishes, 164 position points and three chicken dinners (wins).

TSM came second at 270 points, followed by TeamXO (244) and Godlike Esports (230) at third and fourth, respectively.

The best 16 teams of India competed in the 24-match finals, which was played across three maps – Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok.

It was an intense last day, with the top four squads going toe-to-toe in all matches.

TeamXO went into the final day leading the points table but could not sustain their momentum as Skylightz Gaming replaced the leaders after the first match on Day 4.

Godlike also made steady progress towards the top of the table but were unable to close out matches and secured just one chicken dinner on the last day.

Skylightz and TSM went into the last match of the tournament with only a 10-point difference.

And although TSM survived longer, Skylightz had enough finish points to secure the first position.

Skylightz Gaming will now represent India at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, which begins on January 21.

PUBG (Asian Games version) is also a medal event, along with seven other gaming titles, at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. Indian gamers can qualify for the continental event through BGMI.

BGIS 2021 final standings

Position Team Finish Points Position Points Chicken Dinners Total Points
1 Skylightz Gaming 109 164 3 273
2 TSM 107 164 4 270
3 TeamXO 106 138 2 244
4 Godlike Esports 129 101 2 230
5 7Sea Esports 87 108 1 195
6 Hyderabad Hydras 93 101 3 194
7 OR Esports 97 92 1 189
8 Revenant Esports 98 87 2 185
9 Reckoning Esports 79 105 1 184
10 Enigma Gaming 83 101 1 184
11 Udog India 102 81 1 183
12 Team X Spark 83 59 2 142
13 Old Hood ESP 74 52 0 126
14 Tactical Esports 54 66 1 120
15 The Supari Gang 50 45 0 95
16 R Esports 35 25 0 60

