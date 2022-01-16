Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Skylightz Gaming declared winners of BGIS finals

After four days of action-packed esports competition, team Skylightz Gaming reigned supreme at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (BGIS) finals by topping the overall leaderboard on Sunday.

Skylightz Gaming ended the four-day BGIS finals with 273 points, laced with 109 finishes, 164 position points and three chicken dinners (wins).

TSM came second at 270 points, followed by TeamXO (244) and Godlike Esports (230) at third and fourth, respectively.

The best 16 teams of India competed in the 24-match finals, which was played across three maps – Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok.

It was an intense last day, with the top four squads going toe-to-toe in all matches.

TeamXO went into the final day leading the points table but could not sustain their momentum as Skylightz Gaming replaced the leaders after the first match on Day 4.

Godlike also made steady progress towards the top of the table but were unable to close out matches and secured just one chicken dinner on the last day.

Skylightz and TSM went into the last match of the tournament with only a 10-point difference.

And although TSM survived longer, Skylightz had enough finish points to secure the first position.

Skylightz Gaming will now represent India at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, which begins on January 21.

PUBG (Asian Games version) is also a medal event, along with seven other gaming titles, at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. Indian gamers can qualify for the continental event through BGMI.

BGIS 2021 final standings