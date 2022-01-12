Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: 16 teams to vie for world finals berth - watch live streaming

After four weeks of top-notch esports action at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (BGIS) tournament, the top 16 teams of the country are set to fight for the national title at the BGIS 2021 finals, starting on January 13.

The 16 teams will play a total of 24 matches in the finals across four days, ending on January 16. The team with the highest cumulative score at the end will be declared the winner of BGIS 2021.

The BGIS 2021 tournament began in December with 1,024 teams making the cut from the qualifiers. The number of teams narrowed down after every round, ending with 24 teams in the semi-finals.

TeamXO topped the semis with 191 overall points, followed by Skylightz Gaming at 175 points. Indian heavyweights Godlike Esports were third with 162 points.

Team SouL, one of the favourites to win the tournament, were eliminated in the semi-final.

BGMI is the Indian equivalent of the global hit game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG). The winners of the BGIS finals will represent India at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, which begins on January 21.

PUBG (Asian Games version) is also a medal event, along with seven other gaming titles, at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Indian gamers can qualify for the continental event through BGMI.

The qualifiers for the Asian Games will be held separately.

Teams qualified for BGIS 2021 finals

TeamXO

Skylightz Gaming

Godlike Esports

OR Esports

TSM

Hyderabad Hydras

Enigma Gaming

Team X Spark

UDOG India

Reckoning Esports

R Esports

The Supari Gang

Revenant Esports

Old Hood ESP

Tactical Esports

7Sea Esports

Where to watch the BGIS 2021 finals live in India?

The live streaming of the BGIS 2021 finals will be available on the official YouTube channel of BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports. The finals begin on January 13 from 5:00 PM IST.