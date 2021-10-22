Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Even without Messi, Ramos first El Clasico of La Liga 2021-22 packs a punch - watch live

Barcelona will take on arch-rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga 2021-22 season's first El Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match kicks off from 7:45 PM IST on October 24 in India.

The upcoming El Clasico won’t feature former Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, who moved to French giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Real Madrid, too, will be missing a legend of their own in Sergio Ramos, who joined up with one-time rival Messi at Paris.

The Messi vs Ramos tussle had been a big component of El Clasicos over the past 17 years.

Real Madrid come into the fixture placed second on the La Liga points table with 17 points in 8 matches - three behind table toppers Real Sociedad but with a game in hand.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have both been among the goals this season and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will count on the duo to deliver on Sunday.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have struggled for form under coach Ronald Koeman and are placed seventh with 15 points.

The Catalans, however, will be looking to Sergio Aguero to help them turn the season around. The Argentinian striker made his delayed club debut last weekend after an injury kept him out of action since joining Barca.

The former Manchester City man will look to link up with Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati and make the Barcelona frontline more formidable.

The last time the two clubs met each other was in La Liga 2020-21, with Real Madrid winning the match 2-1.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have gone head-to-head 245 times in the past, with Los Blancos winning 98 times compared to Barca’s 96. The remaining 52 matches ended in draws.

In the history of El Clasico, a total of 807 goals have been scored - 409 by Real Madrid and 398 by Barcelona.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico in La Liga 2021-22 live in India?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico in La LIga 2021-22 will be telecast live on MTV TV channel in India.

Live streaming of the La Liga’s El Clasico will be available on the Voot and JioTV app.