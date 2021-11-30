BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Watch Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi live in action

Badminton's 2021 World Tour season draws to an end with the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali, Indonesia from 1 to 5 December.

The tournament is the last of three back-to-back World Tour events to be held in Bali, which first hosted the Indonesia Masters followed by the Indonesia Open. Both events were crucial in determining the final World Tour rankings for the year which in turn determined the list of players who were invited to participate in the tour's finale.

Only the top eight players were eligible for an invitation with a place assured for the gold medallists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, provided they were already inside the competition bubble in Bali.

Malaysians playing in the World Tour Finals 2021

National number one, Lee Zii Jia was forced to retire from his opening men's singles match during the Indonesian Masters, and he was eliminated in the opening round of the Indonesian Open a week later.

Here's a full list of the Malaysian players who will participate in the BWF World Tour Finals 2021.

Men's singles: Lee Zii Jia

Men's doubles: Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi

Women's doubles: Pearly Tan & Thinaah Muralitharan

Mixed doubles: Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying, Tan Kian Meng & Lai Pei Jing

Malaysia's group-stage schedule and live Malaysia start times for World Tour Finals 2021

All times are in Malaysia Time (MYT, GMT +8)

Here are the fixtures for Malaysians in action at the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 on Wednesday, 1 December:

Click here for the full tournament schedule.

Where to watch the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 live in Malaysia?

The BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will be broadcast live on RTM's free to air channel TV OKEY.

You can also follow the action on Astro Super Sport 4 and Astro Super Sport 4 HD.