The 2022 BWF Uber Cup, badminton's world women's team championship, has reached the final – and defending champions China face South Korea for the chance to retain their crown.

Led from the front by Chen Yufei and An Seyoung respectively, the teams will meet at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, from 8am local time on Saturday (14 May).

It's a best-of-five-match tie, with the first team to win three matches clinching the coveted trophy.

While China are looking for a second straight title, South Korea last won the crown in 2010.

Stay tuned to Olympics.com throughout Saturday for live updates from the final.

Local time is UTC +7 hours.

2:46pm - Chen snatches the lead for China

Chen Yu Fei has come back from the brink of defeat to snatch victory against An Seyoung 17-21, 21-15, 22-20.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the Olympic champion who had to save three match points in the deciding rubber, as she battled through an ankle injury to win the match.

An could not capitalise on Chen's injury as she herself suffered cramping in the rubber game, and was visibly in pain towards the tail end of the match, falling to her knees and limping around the court in between points.

The slugfest of a match lasted a grueling one hour and 31 minutes.

The defending champions have the advantage in the final with the two-time and reigning world champions Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan on court next against South Korea's world number two pairing of Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan

Tie: South Korea 0-1 China

Chen Yu Fei wins the first point of the tie for China against South Korea Picture by Badmintonphoto | Courtesy of BWF

2:30 An is now visibly suffering with cramps

An Seyoung is now trying to overcome cramping as she struggles to move confidently on court.

She's dropped to her knees in between points and calls for a medical timeout of her own this time.

It's her right hamstring that seems to be the issue but she's back on court and the scoreline is 15-14 in An's favour.

2:25pm - Chen receives medical attention

This game is starting to take a visible physical toll on the players. Chen Yu Fei is in pain and is currently being treated on the sidelines.

It looks like an injury to her heavily strapped right ankle but she's up and has indicated that she will continue play.

Chen trails by six points in the deciding game as the players change ends.

China's hopes of the first point certainly look vulnerable at the moment.

China's Chen Yu Fei and South Korea's An Seyoung on court in the 2022 Uber Cup final Picture by Badmintonphoto | Courtesy of BWF

2:10pm - Here's what the stats say

In the three times An Seyoung has managed to force Chen Yu Fei to a three-game match, the Chinese player has won the deciding game 21-15.

Will we see history repeat itself or will An finally claim her first win against the current world No. 3?

So far it's 4-4 in the deciding game

2:08pm - Chen draws level against An, match goes to a decider

After trailing by five points in the second game, Chen Yu Fei has managed to draw level by winning the second game 21-17.

Chen, who helped China lift the Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark last year has given the defending champions a shot a snatching the opening point of this tie.

Tie: South Korea 0-0 China

1:56pm - Chen responds to hold slim lead

After trailing for most of this second game, Chen Yu Fei holds a slim advantage, leading 11-10 at the break.

She and An have been on court for about 40 minutes and the fans from China are certainly winning the cheering contest at the moment, with their synchronized cheers of encouragement.

Chen arrived in this final not having dropped a single game in her five matches so far, but she's moving well on court as she looks to bounce back and force a decider.

1:45pm - Advantage An

South Korea's An Seyoung has a slight advantage over Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei, taking the opening game 21-17.

What's even more impressive is that An was trailing at the start of the game but has seemed to find her rhythm. However the statistics favour the Tokyo 2020 medallist Chen who has won all six of their encounters so far.

But An has been looking to grow as a player after celebrating her 20th birthday this year as she shared with us in the video below.

Tie: South Korea 0-0 China

1:10pm - Welcome to the 2022 Uber Cup Final

After day's of excellent badminton, we have our first final of the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.

Defending champions have made it to the last two and will look to pick up their 16th title if they can overcome the South Korean squad. They have the firepower of Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei as well as reigning doubles world champions Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in their line-up.

South Korea have only won the tournament once, back in 2010, and will be lead by An Seyoung who has been in top form this tournament.

Here's how the teams line up on court:

WS1: An Seyoung v Chen Yu Fei

WD1: Lee So Hee & Shin Seung Chan v Chen Qing Chen & Jia Yi Fan

WS2: Kim Gaeun v He Bing Jiao

WD2: Kim Hye Jeong & Kong Heeyong v Huang Dong Ping & Li Wen Mei

WS3: Sim Yujin & Wang Zhi Yi