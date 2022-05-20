BWF Thailand Open 2022 quarter-finals - Live updates: Tai Tzu-ying beats He Bingjiao, Sindhu leads Yamaguchi and Lee Zii Jia in action next

We're down to the last eight at the Thailand Open 2022, a BWF Badminton World Tour Super 500 event being held in Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Women's singles top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei is already through to the semis after competing a tough three-game win over Chinese eighth seed He Bingjiao.

At this stage of the draw, many big names are due to meet each other, including India's P.V. Sindhu taking on world number one Yamaguchi Akane of Japan.

The only seed left in the men's singles draw is Malaysia's sixth-seeded Lee Zii Jia, who faces Indonesia's rising hope Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

And there's also a titanic clash awaiting in men's doubles between the 'Daddies', Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia, and Denmark's seventh seeds Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

You can follow all of Olympics.com's live updates from the quarter-finals below.

All times below are local time (UTC +7 hours). Refresh for latest.

4:45pm – Sindhu on course

P.V. Sindhu looks like she's well on her way to reaching the semi-finals.

World number one Yamaguchi finds herself down 5-11 at the interval in the second game, having already lost the first.

4:20pm – Ratchanok to play Tai

We now know that Tai Tzu-ying's semi-final opponent will be the home favourite, Ratchanok Intanon.

The Thai beat Denmark's Line Christophersen comfortably, 21-8, 21-8.

4:10pm – Chen Yufei avoids upset

Olympic champion and third seed Chen Yufei has just come through a tough three-setter to Canada's Michelle Li.

Chen took the opening game 21-14 but Li battled hard in the second to force a decider.

And the Canadian even found herself ahead in the final game before Chen rallied to win, 21-14, 20-22, 21-17.

She'll face Sindhu or Yamaguchi.

3:30pm – Tai Tzu-ying through, and other results

We've had the first few results from this afternoon's quarter-finals being played at the Impact Arena, and the most notable of them is that the top seed Tai Tzu-ying is through to the semis in the women's singles event.

It was a slog against China's He Bingjiao but Tai eventually triumphed 21-10, 14-21, 21-18.

She'll go on to play either Line Christophersen or Ratchanok Intanon in the semis.

Over in the men's singles competition, Li Shifeng and Naraoka Kodai set up a semi-final clash.

Li beat Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu-wei 21-16, 21-17, while Naraoka saw off Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

And we also know the identities of three of the four mixed doubles semi-finalists. Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa will play Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, while Zheng and Huang's Chinese counterparts, Olympic champions Wang Yi Lyu/Huang Dongping, are also through.