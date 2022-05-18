Thailand Open 2022 first round: Axelsen, Yamaguchi, Sindhu through, but Momota out - updates

The men's and women's singles world numbers one, Viktor Axelsen and Yamaguchi Akane, have each booked their spot in the second round of the badminton Super 500 Thailand Open in Bangkok after wins on Wendesday (18 May) in the first round. However, there was a surprise elimination for men's world number two Momota Kento.

Denmark's Axelsen took 46 minutes to see off Heo Kwanghee of Korea, 21-19, 21-13, in a repeat of their quarter-final clash in the Thomas Cup just six days ago which was also won by the Danish Olympic champion.

That sets him up for a second-round match against Japan's Naraoka Kodai, who stunned Axelsen's counterpart Rasmus Gemke.

Meanwhile, Yamaguchi – coming off the back of an Uber Cup campaign which ended in defeat for her Japanese team in the semi-finals – beat a Thai home shuttler, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, in straight games.

The Japanese won 21-15, 21-14 in 37 minutes.

Korea's Kim GaEun awaits Yamaguchi in the second round.

However, Yamaguchi's compatriot Momota continued a dreadful run of form as he was eliminated meekly by China's Zhao Junpeng, 8-21, 11-21.

The men's second seed capitulated in just 29 minutes.

So far on Wednesday, there have also been wins for the women's top seed and world number two Tai Tzu-ying, as well as new Thomas Cup champion with India Kidambi Srikanth. There was also more Indian delight as P.V. Sindhu scraped into the second round, needing nearly an hour to see off USA's Lauren Lam 21-19, 19-21, 21-18.

Updates to follow.