Badminton star Lee Zii Jia storms into round two at Australian Open 

Lee Zii Jia is one step closer to making the cut for badminton's season-ending World Tour Finals next month.

The Malaysian star shuttler cruised into round two at the Australian Open on Wednesday (16 November) needing only 25 minutes to beat Rio Agustino (Australia) 21-9, 21-11.

It was a lopsided affair from the start, and the top seed was never really tested.

This victory sets up a mouth-watering clash with China's Lu Guang Zu, who currently occupies the last spot on the World Tour rankings which earns automatic qualifications for the World Tour Finals in Thailand.

Read more: Can Lee Zii Jia become world number one?

Australian Open 2022: How to watch

The Australian Open will be livestreamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

It will also be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's reports from the event.

Lee Zii Jia's 2022 results so far

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Lee Zii Jia so far in 2022, there have been some heady wins, crushing defeats and a lot of badminton.

French Open, October - Round of 32 (Lost to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito)

Denmark Open, October - Final (Lost to Shi Yu Qi)

Japan Open, August/September - Round of 32 (Lost to Srikanth Kidambi)

World Championships, August - Round of 16 (Lost to Zhao Jun Peng)

Malaysia Open, June - Round of 16 (Lost to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito)

Indonesia Open, June - Final (Lost to Viktor Axelsen)

Indonesia Masters, June - Quarter-finals (Lost to Anthony Ginting)

Thailand Open, May - Winner (Defeated Li Shi Feng in final)

Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, May - Won all three matches (vs. Toby Penty, Momota Kento, and Lakshya Sen)

Badminton Asia Championships, April/May - Winner (Defeated Jonatan Christie in final)

All-England, March - Semi-final (Lost to Lakshya Sen)

German Open, March - Semi-final (Lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn)

Asia Team Championships - Led Malaysia men's team to victory (Defeated Loh Kean Yew, Hatano Riku, Jeon Hyeok Jin, and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo)