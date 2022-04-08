Badminton Korea Open 2022, semi-finals: An Seyong - PV Sindhu showdown in Suncheon 

The penultimate day of badminton action at the Korea Open 2022 will see players take to the court for their semi-finals matches on Saturday (9 April).

The most anticipated match of the Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour calendar has to be home favourite and tournament second seed, An Seyoung going up against two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu to see who will make the finals on Sunday. The South Korean has managed to win all three of their encounters to-date and will be eager to maintain that statistic on home soil.

India will have two bites of making a final in Suncheon with Kidambi Srikanth taking to the court against third seed Jonatan Christie. The Indonesian scraped into the semi-finals after turning around a very poor start to his quarter-finals match.

The men's doubles final has the potential of being an all Indonesia shootout with three of the four pairs hailing from the South East Asian nation, including veterans Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

The same could be the case in the women's doubles final, but for South Korea who have three pairs vying for the final two spots.

Follow all the action from the semi-finals matches at the Korea Open 2022 with our live updates right here from Saturday morning Korea time. Be sure to refresh the page for the latest posts.

