German Open 2022 Finals Day: He Bingjiao defeats Chen Yu Fei, Chen/Jia win epic against Stoeva sisters before Lakshya Sen meets Kunlavit Vitidsarn

He Bingjiao got the better of Olympic badminton champion Chen Yu Fei to take the women's title at the German Open in Mülheim on Sunday (13 March).

He started strongly, excelling at the net as he took an 11-6 lead into the break.

The left-hander continued to dominate, and a fine smash down the line secured her the first game 21-14.

The second game was desperately close with the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist raising her game in attack.

Chen brought up two game points, but He saved them both with the second thanks to a successful challenge after her opponent's lift had been ruled in when it was actually just long.

The pair traded blows with Chen saving three match points before He went 26-25 ahead.

Then came a quite magnificent rally with He - who went down to PV Sindhu in the Tokyo bronze medal match - showing remarkable agility to stay in the point.

Chen looked like she was on top but the 24-year-old somehow retrieved a smash for a winner to take victory 21-14, 27-15 in exactly one hour to clinch her first title since September 2019's Korea Open.

That was the second final of the day with Thailand's top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai overpowering China's Ou Xuan Yi and Huang Ya Qiong 21-11, 21-9 to take the mixed doubles title.

The Tokyo 2020 quarter-finalists took just 35 minutes to wrap up victory with Olympic silver medallist Huang back with Zheng Si Wei for this week's All England Open.

China claimed a second win on Sunday as Tokyo silver medallists Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan won an epic encounter against Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva 21-16, 29-30, 21-19.

The reigning world champions' greater potency in attack saw them take the first game reasonably comfortably, but the Bulgarian sisters fought back in the second to bring up game point at 20-19.

The Chinese saved that and both pairs played some superb badminton as it went all the way to 29-29 meaning the winner of the next point would take the game.

And on the Stoevas' ninth game point - a third match point for the favourites - Chen hit the net to set up a decider.

The underdogs won the first three points of the third game and took an 11-7 lead into the break before two Chen errors made it 13-7.

Back came the top seeds with Chen's net attacks proving more successful, and her drop shot closed the gap to 17-16 with left-hander Jia changing her racket mid-rally after breaking a string.

They took the lead for the first time in the decider at 20-19 thanks to a net interception from Chen, and sealed victory at the fourth attempt when Gabriela Stoeva left a Jia smash which found the line.

After an enthralling hour and 47 minutes, the Stoevas are still awaiting their first BWF Super 300 victory after suffering their fourth defeat in finals.

Later, Thailand's Kunlavit Vitidsarn meets Lakshya Sen in the men's singles final after both 20-year-olds scored upset victories on Saturday.

Three-time world junior champion Vitidsarn stunned reigning All England champion Lee Zii Jia with Lakshya - who is bidding for consecutive tour triumphs after taking January's India Open - coming through a thriller against Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.