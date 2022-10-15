Badminton Denmark Open 2022: How to watch Lee Zii Jia live in action

Malaysia's badminton star Lee Zii Jia is back in action this week at the Denmark Open in Odense (18–23 October) and will hope for a turnaround in his recent fortunes.

The world number three lost in the first round in his last World Tour outing at the Japan Open, and was also previously knocked out in the second round at both the World Championships and his home Malaysia Open.

He also opted to skip prior World Tour events as well as the Commonwealth Games to prepare for the Worlds, which ultimately did not pan out as he had hoped.

Recently, he has discussed training with world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the lead-up to the Odense tournament.

The reigning Asian champion will look to regain his form from earlier in the season when he won the Thailand Open and reached three other World Tour semi-finals.

Lee's draw at 2022 Denmark Open

Zii Jia is seeded fourth in Odense, putting him in the second quarter of the draw.

His first- and potential second-round matches are both against unseeded opponents. He is due to face Mark Caljouw in his opening match, and if he wins will be paired against Tsuneyama Kanta or Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Indonesia's eighth-seeded Jonatan Christie potentially awaits in the quarter-finals, while the other two seeds in the top half – who he could meet in the semi-finals – are the 2021 and 2022 world champions, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and home favourite Axelsen, respectively.

Denmark Open 2022: How to watch

The Denmark Open 2022 will be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's reports from Odense.