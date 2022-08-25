Badminton BWF World Championships 2022: Day 5 preview, order of play, how to watch - Friday 26 August

Get ready for a thrilling day of quarter-final action at badminton's BWF World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, 26 August 2022.

In men's singles, Danish Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen will lock horns with Anthony Ginting, following the Indonesian's epic three-game win on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Singapore's reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew is up against Thai shuttler Kunlavut Vitidsarn, while breakout stars HS Prannoy of India and China's Zhao Jun Peng will compete for a place in the final four.

The headline fixture in the women's singles sees No. 1 seed Yamaguchi Akane take on Rio 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain after her amazing Round-of-16 comeback.

Canadian surprise package Michelle Li has drawn Chinese Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei.

Day 5 order of play – BWF World Championships 2022 – Thursday 25 August

Selected matches listed below. The full order of play for all 53 matches across the four courts can be found here.

Legend: MS – men's singles; WS – women's singles; MD – men's doubles; WD – women's doubles; XD – mixed doubles

Court 1:

Match 1: WD – Chen Quin Chen / Jia Yi Fan (CHN) Vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai (THA)

Match 3: MD – Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik (MAL) Vs Choi Sol Gyu / Seo Seung Jae (KOR)

Match 4: WD – Matsuyama Nami / Shida Chiharu (JPN) Vs Kim So Yeong / Kong Hee Yong (KOR)

Match 6: MS – Loh Kean Yew (SNG) Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA)

Match 7: MS – Viktor Axelsen (DEN) Vs Anthony Ginting (IDN)

Match 10: WS – Yamaguchi Akane (JPN) Vs Carolina Marin (ESP)

Court 2:

Match 1: MD – Ben Lane / Sean Vendy (ENG) Vs Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Ardianto (IDN)

Match 2: WD – Lee Ho See / Shin Seung Chan (KOR) Vs Matsumoto Mayu / Nagahara Wanaka (JPN)

Match 4: MS – Zhao Jun Peng (CHN) Vs HS Prannoy (IND)

Match 5: MS – Chou Tien Chen (TPE) Vs Jonatan Christie (IDN)

Match 6: WS – Michelle Li (CAN) Vs Chen Yu Fei (CHN)

Match 8: XD – Zheng Si Wei / Huang Ya Qiong (CHN) Vs Tan Kian Meng / Lai Pei Jing (MAL)

How to watch the action at the BWF World Championships 2022

The tournament will be broadcast by various television and digital live streaming rights holders across the different countries and territories around the world.

Europe

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia: ArenaSport

Czech Republic: Ceska televise

Denmark: TV2

France: La Chaine L'Équipe

Germany: SportDeutschland.TV

Hungary: MTVA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport

Slovakia: JOJ Sport

United Kingdom, Ireland: BT Sport

Asia-Pacific

Brunei: KristalAstro

China: BesTV, YouSports, Zhibo.tv, Youku, CCTV, CNTV

Chinese Taipei: ELTA

Hong Kong China, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore: SPOTV via cable providers (and, in Hong Kong China and Singapore, SPOTVNOW )

via cable providers (and, in Hong Kong China and Singapore, ) India: Viacom18, Sports18, Voot Select

Indonesia: SPOTV via cable providers , MNCTV, Telkom Indonesia, SPOTVNOW

via cable providers Japan: TV Asahi, J Sports (delayed coverage only on J Sports)

(delayed coverage only on J Sports) Korea: SPOTV

Macau China: TDM, SPOTV via cable providers

via cable providers Malaysia: Astro, RTM

Maldives: Medianet

Thailand: True Sport, SPOTV via cable providers, SPOTVNOW

Other regions

Central America, South America, and the Caribbean: STAR+

South Africa: StarTimes

The Championships are also live on the bwf.tv YouTube channel in selected territories not listed above. They will also be available to stream on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com, territorial restrictions may apply.

If you are unable to find a screen, be sure to follow our live blog on Olympics.com and follow @olympics on social media to stay abreast of all the results and news from the Badminton World Championships 2022.