BWF World Championships 2022: HS Prannoy downs Lakshya Sen; Arjun-Kapila make history

Indian badminton player HS Prannoy went through to the men’s singles quarter-finals after stunning Lakshya Sen in an all-Indian clash at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.

HS Prannoy came from a game down to beat the ninth-seeded Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 in the round of 16. This was the veteran’s second-consecutive upset, having beaten former world champion Kento Momota in the previous round.

He will next face China’s Zhao Jun Peng in the last eight and will be assured of a first BWF World Championships medal if he wins.

After an even start, Lakshya Sen clawed his way ahead, picking the shuttles early and hurrying Prannoy to take the opening game. However, Prannoy was smart to the strategy and engaged Lakshya in long rallies to take the second.

In the decider, Prannoy took the attack to Lakshya, dictating the pace of the rallies and displaying impressive defence to Lakshya’s attacks. He led for most of the game and despite a slight wobble towards the end, Prannoy took victory when Lakshya sent a return long.

The pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila had earlier made history by becoming the first Indian men’s doubles pair to make the quarter-finals at the world championships after beating Singapore’s Hee Kong Yai Terry and Loh Kean Hean 18-21, 21-15, 21-16.

One soon became two as they were joined by seventh-seeded pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy who beat Denmark’s Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede 21-12, 21-10.

Chirag-Satwik will next face reigning world champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi while Arjun-Kapila are up against the ‘Daddies’ Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia.

However, Olympic medallist and former world No.1 Saina Nehwal’s campaign came to an end after she lost 17-21, 21-16, 13-21 to Thai shuttler Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

There were some classic Saina moments - the deceptive drops and long returns to push her opponent back - but the two-time world championships medallist committed too many unforced errors and was unable to sustain the high level throughout the match.