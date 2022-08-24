BWF World Championships 2022: HS Prannoy stuns Kento Momota to set up round of 16 clash vs Lakshya Sen

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen advanced to the men’s singles round of 16 at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday and so did HS Prannoy after an upset win over former champion Kento Momota of Japan.

Last year’s silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, however, was knocked out in the second round.

Lakshya Sen, the reigning Commonwealth Games men’s singles badminton champion and the 2021 worlds bronze-medallist, defeated Spain’s Luis Enrique Penalver 21-17, 21-10 in his round of 32 match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Arena.

The Indian shuttler, a world No. 10, made a slow start to his match and found himself trailing 6-4 against an opponent placed 64 places below him.

However, the ninth-seeded Lakshya Sen stepped on the gas and scored the next nine points on the trot to take control of the first game and eventually saw it off.

The second game, meanwhile, turned out to be a one-sided affair with the Spaniard struggling to account for Lakshya Sen’s shuttle placement. The Indian badminton player wrapped up the contest in 36 short minutes.

HS Prannoy upsets former champion Kento Momota

Lakshya Sen will next face compatriot HS Prannoy, who made the pre-quarterfinals after an upset victory over Japanese world No. 2 Kento Momota, a two-time world champion.

HS Prannoy, who hadn’t beaten the Japanese ace in their previous seven meetings, won the clash 21-17, 21-16 in Momota’s backyard.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, who last year became the first Indian man to play in a world championships final, however, endured a disappointing ending to his 2022 campaign after an upset 21-9, 21-17 loss to Chinese player Zhao Jun Peng.

Peng, the world No. 26, dominated Srikanth in the opening game and then produced a mature display to thwart the Indian’s attempt to draw level in the second.

There was good news on the men’s doubles front, as India’s top-ranked pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, the Commonwealth Games champions from Birmingham, expectedly cruised past the Guatemalan team of Jonathan Solis and Anibal Marroquin 21-8, 21-10 to make the pre-quarterfinals.

Chirag and Satwik got a bye in the opening round.

The surprise of the day, though, came from the Indian pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, who upset the eight-seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, the bronze medallists from last year, by a 21-17, 21-16 scoreline to advance to the round of 16.

In women’s doubles, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly bowed out after losing 21-8, 21-17 to CWG gold medallists Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also lost 21-15, 21-10 to China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, the Olympic silver medallists from Tokyo 2020.

Other Indian results on Day 3 of BWF World Championships 2022

Women’s doubles

Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh lost to Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan 21-15, 21-7

Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam lost to Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee Yong 21-5, 18-21, 21-13