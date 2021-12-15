Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy advance to third round

India’s HS Prannoy continued his good run in the men’s singles with a straight games win over Malaysia’s Daren Liew at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain on Wednesday.

The Indian badminton player settled quickly into the match and scored eight consecutive points in the first game to lead 16-4 at one stage. The unseeded HS Prannoy maintained an attacking game for all 42 minutes to eventually seal the contest 21-7, 21-17 in 42 minutes.

This was the sixth win for world No. 32 HS Prannoy over the 36th-ranked Daren Liew from nine meetings.

HS Prannoy accounted for world No. 9 Angus NG Ka Long in the previous match and Tokyo Olympics champion Viktor Axelsen at the Indonesia Masters last month.

In the women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy beat China’s 14th seeds Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting 21-11, 9-21, 21-13 in 51 minutes.

However, the men’s doubles pair MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to the experienced Russian duo of Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov 11-21, 16-21 in 41 minutes and were knocked out.

On Tuesday, India’s reigning world champion in women’s singles PV Sindhu advanced after defeating Martina Repiska of Slovakia.

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chiraj Shetty were the other Indian players to make the cut for the third round.