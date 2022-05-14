Badminton BWF Thomas Cup final 2022, Indonesia vs India - live updates

The 2022 BWF Thomas Cup Cup, badminton's world men's team championship, has reached the final – and defending champions Indonesia face India on Sunday (15 May) for the chance to retain their crown.

It is a best-of-five-match tie, with the first team to win three matches clinching the coveted trophy.

While Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the tournament, with 14 titles to their name, India will be making its first appearance in the final, improving on their previous semi-finals effort back in 1979.

Stay tuned to Olympics.com throughout Sunday (15 May) for live updates from the final and you can watch all the action live on Olympic Channel in certain territories.

Please refresh the page for latest updates below. Most recent updates first. Local time is UTC +7 hours.