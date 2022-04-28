Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu reaches quarter-finals, Saina Nehwal knocked out

Former world champion PV Sindhu overcame a stiff challenge from Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore to reach the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines on Thursday.

Ranked seventh in the badminton world rankings, PV Sindhu defeated the world No. 100 Singaporean 21-16, 21-16 in 42 minutes at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The fourth seeded PV Sindhu will now face third seed He Bing Jiao of China. The two had faced each other in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medal match, in which Sindhu prevailed.

Meanwhile, India’ top men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also progressed to the final eight. They beat Japan’s Akira Koga and Taichi Saito 21-17, 21-15 in 43 minutes.

However, London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal’s women’s singles campaign ended in the round of 16 with a 21-12, 7-21, 13-21 loss against China’s Wang Zhi Yi.

World championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth and mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro will be in action later in the day.