Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian men go down to South Korea in opener

The Indian men’s team went down to South Korea 5-0 in their opening Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Group A tie in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Tuesday.

In the first clash of the five-match series, world badminton championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen suffered a shock 21-11, 21-19 loss against world No. 2094 Jeon Hyeok Jin.

Jeon Hyeok Jin settled early and took the first game convincingly. Lakshya Sen, the world No. 13, tried to mount a comeback in the second game but Jeon Hyeok Jin held his nerves to wrap up the match in 41 minutes.

Indian doubles pair PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar suffered a similar fate as they were steamrolled by Hwi Tae Kim and Kim Jaehwan 21-8, 21-10 in the second match.

Kiran George, who won the Odisha Open last month, lost to Joo Wan Kim 21-18, 21-14.

After going a game down, the Indian raced to a 5-0 lead in the second game. Joo Wan Kim, however, scored quick points to take the match and gave South Korea an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie.

Doubles pair Manjit Singh and Dingku Singh also failed to open India’s account as they lost to NA Sung Seung and Yong Jin 21-7, 21-15.

In the fifth and final match of the tie, Mithun Manjunath managed to win the first game for India on the day but eventually lost the match 21-16, 25-27, 21-14 against Min Sun Jeong. Trailing 1-0 in the match, Manjunath saved two games points to take the match into the decider.

After the third game was tied at 14-14, Min Sun Jeong won the next seven points to win the match and complete a 5-0 scoreline for South Korea.

After the heavy loss against South Korea, India will have to win their remaining Group A ties against Hong Kong and defending champions Indonesia to stay ahead in the race for the semi-finals.

The top two teams from Group A and B will make it to the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 and also qualify for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok in May.

Currently, India are bottom of Group A while South Korea lead the points table.

The Indian women’s campaign at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 begins against Malaysia on Wednesday.

Syed Modi finalist Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha will be leading the Indian charge in the absence of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.