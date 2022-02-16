Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian women lose to Malaysia in opener

The Indian women’s team lost to hosts Malaysia 3-2 in their opening Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Group Y tie in Shah Alam on Wednesday.

Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah won their respective singles matches for the Indian team, which had lined up for the series without the in-form Malvika Bansod.

Aakarshi Kashyap, who went in first for India in the five-match series at the Setia City Convention Centre, was up against world No. 64 Kisona Selvaduray.

The Indian, ranked world No. 56, recovered after going a game down but lost the match 21-16, 18-21, 21-16. Aakarshi Kashyap’s loss proved to be detrimental as India narrowly missed out on winning the crucial tie.

Indian doubles pair Khushi Gupta and Mahreen Riza, who went in next, failed to put up a fight and were convincingly beaten by Valeree Siow and Pearly Tan 21-1, 21-6.

Ashmita Chaliha kept Indian hopes alive and cut the Malaysian lead to 2-1 as she overcame world No. 311 Siti Nurshuhaini 21-11, 21-19.

However, the Indian doubles pair of Arun Bala Radhakrishnan and Nila Valluvan lost the fourth match against Ching Yik and Teoh Mei Xing 21-10, 21-12 as Malaysia put the contest beyond India’s reach.

Tara Shah put in a clinical performance against Myisha Mohd Khairul in the final match of the day to keep the scoreline respectable at 3-2. Tara Shah defeated her Malaysian opponent 21-16, 20-15.

The Indian women’s team will next face defending champions Japan on Friday in a must-win tie.

On Tuesday, the Indian men’s team, led by world champions bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, lost to South Korea 5-0 in their opening tie.

The Indian men’s team is currently placed at the bottom of Group A.

They will face third-placed Hong Kong on Thursday and defending champions Indonesia on Friday in the remainder of their group stage matches.