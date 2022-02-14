Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian teams begin campaign from Tuesday - full schedule

The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 get underway at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Malaysia from Tuesday.

The tournament features two separate events - one for men and the other for women. Each participating country is represented by a team.

The participating teams are divided into two groups. Teams in a group play each other in ties - consisting of three singles and two doubles matches. The first team to win three matches wins the tie and earns points.

After all group matches are over, the top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.

At the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022, the Indian men’s badminton team has been placed in Group A, alongside defending champions Indonesia, Hong Kong and South Korea.

India begin their campaign against South Korea on February 15.

Group B features Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Kazakhstan.

The women’s division will be a seven-team affair.

India are in a tough Group Y with defending champions Japan and hosts Malaysia. Group Z, meanwhile, has Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and South Korea.

The Indian women’s campaign begins against Malaysia on Tuesday,

India have decided to rest big-name players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth for the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022.

In absence of the big stars, the onus will be on youngsters like Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod to carry India’s hopes at the event.

India team for Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, Raghu Mariswamy

Men’s Doubles: PS Ravikrishna/Sankar Prasad Udayakumar, Amsakarunan Hariharan/Ruban Kumar, Dingku Singh Konthoujam/Manjit Singh Khwairakpam

Women’s Singles: Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Tara Shah

Women’s Doubles: Simran Singhi/Khushi Gupta, Nila Valluvan/Arul Bala Radhakrishnan, Arathi Sara Sunil/Riza Mahreen

The men’s and women’s teams which make it to the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 will qualify for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals at Bangkok in May.

The Indian men’s team won the bronze medal in the last edition Badminton Asia Team Championships in 2020 while the women’s team had pulled out due to the COVID-19 situation.

This year, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, and China withdrew due to concerns over COVID-19.

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 India schedule and live times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Men’s schedule

February 15, Tuesday: India vs Korea - 1:30 PM IST

February 17, Thursday: India vs Hong Kong - 7:30 AM IST

February 18, Friday: India vs Indonesia - 7:30 AM IST

Women’s schedule

February 15, Tuesday: India vs Malaysia - 1:30 PM IST

February 18, Friday: India vs Japan - 7:30 AM IST