India ended their campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022 in Nonthaburi, Thailand with three silver and two bronze medals after all Indian players, including Unnati Hooda, lost their respective finals on Sunday.

Unnati Hooda, who had not dropped a single game coming into the final, went down to Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-18, 9-21, 21-14 in the under-17 women’s singles.

The Indian badminton player was the top seed at the Asian championships. She made a strong comeback after losing the first game in the final but her Thai opponent snatched back the momentum to score seven straight points when the third game was tied at 14-14.

Earlier, Unnati Hooda became the first Indian to make a under-17 category final at the Asian meet.

Earlier in the day, Anish Thoppani was involved in a tough battle for gold against Chung-Hsiang Yih of Chinese Taipei in the men’s under-15 singles. The Indian shuttler fought hard but unforced errors at crucial moments saw him lose the match 21-8, 22-24, 21-19.

Under-17 men's doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat, meanwhile, fell short against Chinese Taipei’s Chung-Hsiang Yih and Lai Po-Yu/Yi-Hao Lin and lost 21-13, 19-21, 24-22.

Indian men’s under-15 shuttler Gnana Dattu and India’s under-15 men’s doubles pair of Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas PV lost their semi-finals on Saturday and had to settle for bronze.

Indian badminton players also won five medals in 2018 while they won two in the 2019 edition. The continental meet was held after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022: Indian medal winners