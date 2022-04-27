Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu in second round, Lakshya Sen knocked out

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu came from a game down to win her first round women’s singles match at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila, the Philippines on Wednesday.

World No. 7 PV Sindhu was made to work hard by 39th ranked Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in the opening- match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

The Indian ace dropped the opening game and saved a match point in the second before taking the decider. PV Sindhu won 18-21, 27-25, 21-9.

Former world champion PV Sindhu will take on Singapore’s Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi in the next round on Thursday.

Earlier, London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal was also stretched to three games by South Korea’s Sim Yu Jin but the Indian eventually prevailed 21-15, 17-21, 21-13 in 54 minutes.

However, Lakshya Sen, the highest ranked Indian in the men’s singles, was knocked out in the opening round.

Currently ranked ninth in the badminton world rankings, Lakshya Sen was beaten 21-12, 10-21, 21-19 by world No. 64 Li Shi Feng of China.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian B Sai Praneeth also faced a first-round exit, following a 21-17, 21-13 loss to this year’s Swiss Open winner Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Promising Indian youngster Aakarshi Kashyap was also knocked out from the women’s singles by reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi. Aakarshi lost 21-15, 21-9.

Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod went down fighting in three games to Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-9, 17-21, 24-26.

The women’s doubles pairs of Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam and Simran Sanghi and Ritika Thaker were ousted in their opening contests.

Later, world championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth saw off the challenge from Malaysia’s NG Tze Yong 22-20, 21-15 to ease into the men's singles second round.