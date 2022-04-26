Badminton Asia Championships: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty progress to second round

India’s top men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed into the second round of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila, the Philippines on Tuesday.

Seeded third at the continental meet, the world No. 7 Indian duo took 27 minutes to defeat Thailand’s Apiluk Gaterahong and Natchanon Tulamok 21-13, 21-9 in the men’s doubles round of 32.

The India Open champions will face the world No. 23 pair Akira Koga and Taichi Saito from Japan, next.

Apart from Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India’s mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also advanced to the second round after defeating Hong Kong’s Law Cheuk Him and Yeung Nga Ting 21-15, 21-17 in 30 minutes.

The in-form duo, who won Syed Modi International earlier this year, will take on seventh-seeded Malaysians Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in the next round.

However, the other three Indian pairs competing on the day lost their respective doubles matches and made early exits.

The mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan lost to fourth seeds Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti from Indonesia 21-9, 21-13 in just 19 minutes.

MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila lost to Indonesia's Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-16, 24-22 while Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala went down to South Korea’s Kang Minhyuk and Kim Wonho 21-10, 19-21, 21-16 in the men’s doubles matches.

Top Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth, will begin their singles campaign on Wednesday. The tournament will conclude on May 1.