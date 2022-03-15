Badminton All England Open 2022: Everything you need to know 

The All England Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments in badminton and the 2022 version is about to light the fuse on the fireworks.

The first Super 1000 event of badminton's 2022 World Tour happens from 16-20 March at Arena Birmingham in England and the stars are aligning.

Last year gave us a big surprise when Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia stunned both Momota Kento and Oympic champ Viktor Axelsen on his way to a maiden title.

But both Lee and Axelsen were themselves stunned at the semi-final stage of the German Open last week, the Malaysian by eventual winner Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand and the Dane by Indian riser Lakshya Sen.

It was just a little reminder that anything can happen in Birmingham.

Over in the women's singles there was another shock in Mulheim last week as reigning Olympic champ Chen Yufei fell to 24-year-old Chinese teammate He Bingjiao.

And while Japan's Okuhara Nozomi might be defending champ after she claimed her second women's singles last year, a lot has changed since then.

The All-England marks the beginning of the top tour season, and it'll be all eyes on Birmingham.

Read on for a preview, schedule, and everything else you need to know.

Badminton All England Open 2022 Schedule

The All England Open runs from 16-20 March, with the first round beginning on Wednesday 16 March from 9am local time (GMT).

There will be two rounds of action in the singles events before the quarter finals, which are slated for Friday 18 March.

Semi final and final action are scheduled to happen on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 March.

You can find a full schedule on the official website here.

Men's singles: Olympic champ Axelsen out to assert his authority

Now training independently at his famed Dubai camp, Axelsen will put German Open disappointment behind him and lay his claim on the title he won back in 2020.

Denmark's superstar shuttler is the top seed for this tournament and takes on India's Sai Praneeth in his first match, with a quarter-final against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting potentially on the cards.

Lee Zii Jia will be redoubling his efforts to defend his title after that unexpected loss in Germany as his campaign opens against Japan's Nishimoto Kenta.

2019 champ Momota Kento of Japan is another title threat and could potentially play Lee in the quarter-finals.

Then there's Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew who recently rose into the top 10 in BWF's world rankings in ninth position - a career-best.

But he faces a tough ask against third seed Anders Antonsen in the opening round.

Women's singles: World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying and Olympic champ Chen Yufei headline

World number one and Tokyo silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying is lining up another run at the top of the podium in Birmingham where she's stood on three occasions in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

The tournament top seed begins that journey against Belgium's Lianne Tan, and may meet defending champion Okuhara Nozomi in the quarter-finals.

Okuhara's compatriot Yamaguchi Akane is reigning world champ and one many experts see as a potential winner here too. She lost out in the 2018 final to Tai Tzu Ying.

Meanwhile Chen Yufei will shake off that German Open loss last week and put it down to practice. It was, after all, her first action since clinching the Olympic crown in Japan.

India's star PV Sindhu will be out to make her mark too, she recently picked up her first tour title since 2018 when she won the Syed Modi International in January, and wants more here.

Women's doubles at the 2022 All-England Preview

Top-seeded pair Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan from China looked sharp when they clinched German Open victory last week, and want a repeat of their 2019 podium-topping performance in Birmingham.

Chen and Jia would love another shot at Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii from Indonesia who beat them to gold in Tokyo.

The Chinese look in rude form having recently clinched their second world championship title.

But don't count out defending champs Matsumoto Mayu and Nagahara Wakana, the Japanese pair could face a quarter-final with Chen and Jia, if all goes to plan.

Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu celebrate winning women’s doubles gold at Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Men's doubles: All eyes on Indonesia's Sukamuljo and Gideon

There's another Indonesian double-act to look out for in the men's: Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon won this event in 2017 and 2018, and are top-seeded.

The Indonesian Open winners made the finals in all three events held in Bali at the end of last season and look hungry.

But they'll have to contend with two-time defending champs Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo who are chasing an All-England three-peat.

Japan's reigning world champs are seeded third for this tournament.

Don't discount Indonesian vets Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, the second seeds plus Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists. Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are Malaysia's big hope.

Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping (right) of Team China at Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Mixed doubles: Olympic champs Wang and Huang face strong Thai challenge

Finally, the mixed doubles is set to be a thriller with Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dongping from China ready to take on the world once more.

And they'll have to fight off current world number one team Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai from Thailand who are after a first All England Open title after they finished runners-up in 2020.

Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti defeated them that day, and are on the other side of the bracket meaning we may see another showdown.