Badminton All England Championships 2022: Live updates 

Get live updates from the opening games of the 2022 All England Championship Super 1000 badminton event to follow right here. All times are local to the UK (GMT), refresh for more.

09:50 - Top seed Tai Tzu Ying takes opening win

Word number one, Tai Tzu Ying opened her quest for a fourth All England Open title with a straight-forward victory over Belgium's Lianne Tan.

Tai who won the title in 2017, 2018 and 2020, took 30 minutes to advance to the second round of the tournament, clinching victory 21-12, 21-14.

The Chinese Taipei ace will next play Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan and another victory could potentially see her play Okuhara Nozomi in the quarter-finals.

09:30 - Okuhara Nozomi kicks off All England Open title defense with a win

Reigning All England Open women's champion, Okuhara Nozomi, opened her campaign in Birmingham with a first round win.

The Rio 2016 bronze medallist and tournament fifth seed, dispatched Denmark's Line Christophersen in straight sets, taking victory 21-15, 21-16 in a match that lasted 36 minutes.

Okuhara will next play China's Han Yue for a chance to make the quarter-finals.

Badminton All England Championships 2022 preview

The All England Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments in badminton and the 2022 version is here.

The first BWF Super 1000 event of badminton's 2022 World Tour is taking place from 16-20 March at Arena Birmingham in England and the stars are aligning.

Last year gave us a big surprise when Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia stunned both Momota Kento and Oympic champ Viktor Axelsen on his way to a maiden title.

But both Lee and Axelsen were themselves stunned at the semi-final stage of the German Open last week, the Malaysian by eventual winner Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand and the Dane by Indian riser Lakshya Sen.

Over in the women's singles there was another shock in Mulheim last week as reigning Olympic champ Chen Yu fei fell to 24-year-old Chinese teammate He Bingjiao.

And while Japan's Okuhara Nozomi might be defending champ after she claimed her second women's singles last year, a lot has changed since then.

It was just a little reminder that anything can happen in Birmingham. You can follow live updates of this year's event right here, with the first action starting at 09:00 UK time (GMT) on Wednesday 16th March 2021.

We've got a full preview here of who to watch and how the players are looking ahead of this first top event of the season.