PV Sindhu, Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting at Swiss Open semi-finals - Live updates

The 2022 badminton Swiss Open is at the semi-final stage with some big names like Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Jonatan Christie and India's star shuttler PV Sindhu involved.

Swiss Open 2022 LIVE!

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting vs. HS Prannoy LIVE!

Next up is Indonesia's Olympic bronze medallist and third seed Ginting versus India's Prannoy who's ranked 26th in the world.

Big cheer for Ginting in the St. Jakobshalle arena, he'll have a few fans in here today.

Tight start to this match with short points, Prannoy opens up a small lead at 6-3.

Ginting playing a little inconsistently but has brought it back: 8-8

Two good points defensively for Ginting who's upping the speed and intensity and he's 11-9 ahead at the interval of Game 1.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeats Kirsty Gilmour 21-16, 21-18

This one has started really even, from 9-9 in game one the Thai shuttler is leading 11-9 at the interval.

Engrossing.

The first game goes to Ongbamrungphan 21-16.

She was 1-6 down but found her rhythm, looks solid right now.

And Thailand's World No.11 is in control in the second too, she stormed into an 8-0 lead and now leads 11-3 at the interval.

But Gilmour hasn't given up and works her way back into it at 12-14.

The Scot is putting up a real fight: From 3-11 down to 16-16!

But at 18-18 a couple of net shots from Gilmour gave Ongbamrungphan two game and match points and she only needed one, a lovely smash into the corner finishes it off in style and Thailand's hope is into the final.

Result: Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeats Kirsty Gilmour 21-16, 21-18.

Preview:

Our opener today is between No.4 seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour who's seeded eight.

With the withdrawal of both Olympic champ Chen Yufei and youth Olympic champ He Bingjiao - China's rising star - there's a big opportunity for both of today's semi-finalists.

Swiss Open quarter-final results and semi-final preview

Tokyo 2020 badminton bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie (both Indonesia) have reached the semi-final stage at the Swiss Open in Basel on Friday (25 March).

While third seeded Ginting needed only 39 minutes to beat India's Sameer Verma 21-17,21-14, his compatriot had to dig deep to take down France's Toma Junior Popov 21-18, 16-21, 24-22 in one hour and 19 minutes.

It is the first BWF semi-final appearance for both this season after they were ousted in the quarters at last week's All England Championships in Birmingham.

The two Indonesian shuttlers now face two Indian opponents in the semi-finals, Ginting takes on HS Prannoy who defeated his compatriot Parupalli Kashyap 21-16, 21-16 in the quarters.

Fourth-seeded Christie is up against Srikanth Kidambi in Saturday's other semi-final after Kidambi ended Dane Anders Antonsen's tournament.

His Denmark teammate and number one seed Viktor Axelsen has pulled out of the Swiss Open saying he's "not feeling well".

In the women's tourny 2019 world champion PV Sindhu cruised into the singles semi-finals with a straight 21-10, 21-10 over Canada’s Michelle Li. The world No. 7 will be challenged next by Supanida Katethong from Thailand.

The other semi will be between Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand) and Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour.

2022 Swiss Open semi-finals on 26 March: Schedule and results (times in CET)

Court 1 (From 1400)

Women's singles semi-final 1: Kirsty Gilmour (SCO) v Busanan Ongbamrungphan (THA)

Women's doubles semi-final 1: Vivian Hoo / Chiew Sien Lim (MAS) v Gabriela Stoeva / Stefani Stoeva (BUL)

Women's singles semi-final 2: Supanida Katethong (THA) v Pusarla V. Sindhu (IND)

Men's doubles semi-final 2: Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto (INA) v Aaron Chia / Wooi Yij Soh (MAS)

Men's singles semi-final 1: Jonatan Christie (INA) v Srikanth Kibambi (IND)

Mixed doubles semi-final 1: Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto / Lisa Ayu Kusumawati (INA) v Mark Lamsfuss / Isabel Lohau (GER)

Men's doubles semi-final 2: Sze Fei Goh / Nur Izzuddin (MAS) v Pramudya Kusumawardana / Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan (INA)

Court 2 (From 1430)

Women's doubles semi-final 2: Linda Efler / Isabel Lohau (GER) v Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai (THA)

Men's singles semi-final 2: HS Prannoy (IND) v Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (INA)

Mixed doubles semi-final 2: Kian Meng Tan / Pei Jing Lai (MAS) v Soon Huat Goh / Shevon Jemie Lai (MAS)