Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen eases into third round at European Championships 

The Danish badminton star has successfully started his campaign at the continental championships in Madrid as Spain's Carolina Marin makes her long-awaited return to the sport after a six-month injury hiatus.

Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen has his sights set on the next big title.

The Danish superstar is hoping to add a third European title to his stellar CV at the continental championships in Madrid, Spain. The number one seed opened his campaign on Tuesday by beating France's Alex Lanier 21-12, 21-11 in only 32 minutes. Next up for the gold medal favourite in round three is Germany's Max Weisskirchen.

Defending champion Anders Antonsen (Denmark) had to work harder than expected to oust Kai Schaefer (Germany) 21-17, 18-21, 21-13 in his opening match.

French ace Toma Junior Popov has also advanced to the third round after defeating Bernardo Atilano (Portugal) 21-16,21-11.

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist and local hero Carolina Marin is making her return to competitive action on Tuesday evening against Czech player Katerina Tomalova.

The defending champion, who won the title last year in Kyiv, was out for ten months with a torn ACL, her second serious knee injury in two years. The three-time world champion is going for her sixth European title.

Here is everything you need to know about the EUROs.

Carolina Marin on badminton return at European championships: I want to win it, but mainly want to enjoy it

Scotland's Kristy Gilmore is also through to round three after after beating Gayle Mahulette (Netherlands) 21-16,21-11.

