Babu Mani, former Indian football team captain, dies aged 59

Babu Mani made his international debut against Argentina in the 1984 Nehru Cup. He is survived by his wife and son.

Babu Mani, who was an integral part of the Indian football team in the 1980s, died on Saturday after a prolonged battle with liver-related issues. He was 59.

The former Indian forward breathed his last in a city hospital in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

Babu Mani made his India debut against Argentina in Kolkata during the 1984 Nehru Cup and went on to play 55 matches for the country. He was also a part of the first Indian squad to qualify for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in 1984 and went on to play in the tournament in Singapore.

Mani was also a member of the Indian team which won gold medals at the 1985 and 1987 editions of the South Asian Games.

“Babu Mani will always be remembered for his exploits on the football pitch,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said. “He was an exceptional footballer and had inspired many youngsters.”

On the club front, Babu Mani holds the distinction of playing for the three Kolkata giants - Mohammedan Sporting, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. He won the Santosh Trophy twice as a player, in 1986 and 1988, representing Bengal.

Babu Mani is survived by his wife and a son.

