Austrian climbers on top in lead qualifications at IFSC World Cup 2022 in Innsbruck

Local heroes Jakob Schubert and Jessica Pilz were the top qualifiers in the men's and women's lead competitions at the IFSC World Cup in Innsbruck on Saturday (25 June 2022). 

Jessica PILZ
Austrian star Jessica Pilz dominated the women’s qualification round as the only climber in her group to reach the top on both routes to make it into the semi-finals. 

She topped the standings with Slovenian Olympic champion Janja Garnbret winning her group to go into the next round second on the qualifying standings.

In the men’s competition, three-time lead world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Jakob Schubert shared the top spot with Germany’s Alexander Megos, with both climbers dominating their respective groups. 

The semi-finals and finals of the Lead World Cup in Innsbruck will be streamed live right here on Olympics.com. The semi-finals take place later on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.

