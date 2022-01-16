Australian Open 2022 tennis: No Novak Djokovic, all eyes on Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka - watch live in India

Australian Open 2022, the first Grand Slam of the year from January 17-30, will feature Indian tennis veterans Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna in the women’s doubles and men’s doubles draws, respectively.

Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, will continue her partnership with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok while Rohan Bopanna will partner France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Both pairs enjoyed impressive results in the lead up to the Australian Open, with Sania Mirza-Nadiaa Kichenok reaching the semi-finals at the Adelaide International 1 and the Rohan Bopanna-Vasselin duo making the finals of the Adelaide International 2 last week.

Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok are seeded 12th at this year’s Australian Open and will begin their campaign at Melbourne Park on January 19 against Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek.

On the same day, Rohan Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin will take on the Indonesian-Filipino pair of Christopher Rungkat and Treat Huey.

There are no Indian tennis players in the singles draw as none of them could make it through the qualifying rounds.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest names missing from the tournament will be world No.1 and defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic.

After days of visa disputes with the Australian government, the 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic’s application to overturn his visa cancellation was dismissed by the Australian Federal Court just one day before the tournament began.

The visa row started since Novak Djokovic is unvaccinated for COVID-19 and it caused issues with the host country’s visa policies.

The Serb, who is the most successful men’s player at the Australian Open with nine titles, thus won’t be able to defend his crown at this edition.

The development may favour world No. 6 Rafael Nadal, who will be chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

Currently Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer are tied at 20 Grand Slams each - the most by any men’s tennis player in history.

However, the Spaniard will still need to overcome the likes of world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who defeated Djokovic to lift the US Open trophy last year, and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev, who has enjoyed an excellent run on the hard court coming into Melbourne.

In the women’s singles, local star and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is one of the top contenders for the crown.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, on the other hand, will be aiming to defend her title as she faces a strong challenge from the second and third seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Garbine Muguruza, respectively.

The other big names missing the tournament are Roger Federer and Serena Williams, two of the most successful tennis players of all time.

Roger Federer will not play the Australian Open as he is recovering from a knee surgery while Serena Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2022 live in India?

Select Australian Open 2022 tennis matches will be telecast live on the Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. It will also be aired in Hindi on Sony TEN 3 TV channels.

Live streaming of the Australian Open will be available on SonyLIV.