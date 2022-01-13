Australian Open qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s losses ends India’s campaign

Indian tennis players Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Yuki Bhambri lost in the second round of qualifiers in the men’s singles at the Australian Open 2022.

This brought India’s singles campaign to an end. Both Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina had been ousted in the first qualifying round.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out after losing 6-2, 7-6 to Germany’s Maximilian Marterer on Wednesday.

Yuki Bhambri, the 2009 junior Australian Open men’s singles champion, meanwhile, lost 6-1, 6-3 to 20th seed Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran has not made the main draw of a Grand Slam since the 2020 Australian Open while Yuki Bhambri’s last Grand Slam appearance was in the 2018 US Open.

Yuki Bhambri only returned to competitive action this year following a serious knee injury, for which he had to undergo surgery and a long period of rehabilitation.