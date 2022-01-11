Australian Open qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran through to second round

Indian tennis players Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Yuki Bhambri advanced to the second round of qualifiers in the men’s singles at the Australian Open 2022.

Both players need to win two more rounds of qualifiers to make it to the main draw of the season’s first Grand Slam, which starts on January 17.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran was the first to progress, beating Colombian third seed Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-4 on Monday. He will face German Maximilian Marterer in the second round.

Yuki Bhambri, the 2009 junior Australian Open champion, beat Joao Domingues of Portugal 6-4, 6-2. He will next take on world No. 143 Tomas Machac of Czech Republic.

However, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina were eliminated from the qualifiers in the opening round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, who won his career’s first ATP title with veteran Rohan Bopanna last week, lost 6-3, 7-5 to Italian Gian Marco Moroni.

Ankita Raina, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Tuesday, fell 6-1, 6-0 to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, seeded sixth, in the women’s singles.