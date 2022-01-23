Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram sail into mixed doubles quarter-finals

India’s Sania Mirza and her American partner Rajeev Ram advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2022 tennis mixed doubles event after beating Australia’s Ellen Perez and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands in Melbourne on Sunday.

Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram won their second round match 7(8)-6(6), 6-4 in one hour and 27 minutes.

The Indo-American pair got off to a bad start and trailed 2-0 in the opening stages of the first set. However, they struck back to level up the score at 6-6 and stretched the set into a tiebreaker.

Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram had a better start in the second set, racing to a 2-0 lead. The experienced duo, with no unforced errors, never allowed Perez-Middelkoop any opportunity of mounting a comeback and won the set comfortably.

In the quarters, Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram will face the winner from the match between Australian wild card pairs Samantha Stosur-Matthew Ebden and Jaimee Fourlis-Jason Kubler.

The Indo-American pair had defeated Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic in the mixed doubles first round.

Both Mirza and Ram have won the Australian Open mixed doubles title before with different partners. While Sania Mirza won the Grand Slam in 2009 with Mahesh Bhupati, Rajeev Ram won the 2019 and 2021 mixed doubles events with Barbora Krejcikova.

Sania Mirza is the only Indian alive at the competition. Rohan Bopanna made a first-round exit on Saturday after losing with his Croatian partner Darija Jurak Schreiber.

Both Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna were ousted from the women’s and men’s doubles, respectively, in the opening round.