Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna crashes out of mixed doubles in opening round

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Darija Jurak Schreiber made a first-round exit from the Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles tennis event after losing to Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Indo-Croatian pair lost the match 6-1, 4-6, 9-11 in one hour and three minutes.

Rohan Bopanna and Darija Schrieber came out swinging and won the first set 6-1 with a dominating display. The duo gave away just one unforced error and converted two of the three break points in the opening set.

Golubev-Kichenok came back strong and took a 4-2 lead in the second set. Bopanna and Schrieber won the next two games but Golubev and Kichenok took the set 6-4, stretching the match in the super tiebreaker.

Rohan Bopanna and Darija Schrieber were leading 9-6 in the decider but Golubev and Kichenok pocketed the match after saving three match points and converting their own.

With this defeat, Rohan Bopanna’s campaign at the first Grand Slam of the year came to an end. Sania Mirza remains the only Indian alive at the competition.

Sania Mirza progressed to the second round with her American mixed partner Rajeev Ram after beating Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic in mixed doubles on Thursday. They will face the wild card pair of Australia’s Ellen Perez and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands on Sunday.

Both Saina Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have crashed out of the women’s and men’s doubles events, respectively, after losing their first-round matches. Sania Mirza had partnered with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine while Rohan Bopanna had teamed up with Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France.

Rohan Bopanna will be next seen in action at the Maharashtra Open alongside Ramkumar Ramanathan starting from January 31. The Indian men’s doubles pair had won the Adelaide International ATP 250 event earlier this month.