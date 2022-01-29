Australian Open tennis: Daniil Medvedev stands between Rafael Nadal and history - watch live in India

Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open 2022 men’s singles final on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal, the sixth seed in the tournament, has won 20 Grand Slams in his career - the same number as his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Currently, the three jointly hold the record for most Grand Slams won by any male tennis player in history.

A win over Medvedev on Sunday will take Rafael Nadal’s tally to 21, making the Spaniard the lone custodian of the coveted record.

This will be Nadal’s sixth Australian Open final. The Spaniard has won the season-opening Grand Slam only once in his career in 2009.

Daniil Medvedev, representing the Russian Tennis Federation, on the other hand, is playing his second successive Australian Open final after losing to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the summit clash last year.

The reigning US Open champion has a chance to dethrone Djokovic as the top-ranked men’s singles player if he manages to defeat Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

Both Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev booked their places in the final after hard-fought wins in the semi-finals.

While Rafael Nadal defeated seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, Daniil Medvedev, the second seed, came out on top against Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets (7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1) in the other semi-final.

This will be 25-year-old Medvedev’s fourth Grand Slam final while Rafael Nadal,35, will be playing his 29th.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Rafael Nadal leads Daniil Medvedev 3-1 in their head-to-head record but Medvedev won the most recent encounter at the ATP World Tour Finals in 2020.

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have also clashed in the US Open 2019 final which Rafael Nadal won 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2022 live in India?

The Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open men’s singles final will be telecast live on the Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. It will also be broadcast in Hindi on Sony TEN 3. The match is expected to start at 2:00 PM IST.

Live streaming of the Australian Open men’s singles final will be available on SonyLIV.