Australian Open 2022 badminton: 14-year-old Anwesha Gowda storms into second round

Upcoming Indian badminton player Anwesha Gowda, 14, progressed to the second round of the Australian Open 2022 women’s singles competition at the State Sports Centre in Sydney on Wednesday.

Eighth in the latest junior badminton world rankings, Anwesha Gowda beat the 20-year-old Pitchaya Elysia Viravong from Australia 21-9, 21-11 in the first round of the BWF Super 300 tournament in 21 minutes.

Anwesha Gowda has had an impressive 2022 season so far with four junior BWF titles this year and two second-place finishes.

However, the teenager from India will have her task cut out against the 2018 Youth Olympic Games champion Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia in the second round. Goh Jin Wei had beaten 19-year-old Tanya Hemanth 21-15 21-16 in her first-round match in 31 minutes.

Anwesha Gowda is also the only Indian badminton player alive at the Australian Open. The women’s doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 16-21, 14-21.

Meanwhile, Indian men’s badminton player Sameer Verma, and women’s doubles pair Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker pulled out of the tournament before playing their opening matches at the Sydney meet.

Commonwealth Games champions PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen had withdrawn from the BWF Super 300 event earlier due to fitness. While PV Sindhu is still nursing an ankle injury, Lakshya Sen missed out due to a throat infection.