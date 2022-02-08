Australian figure skating champion Brendan Kerry eyes top-10 finish 

The 27-year-old Kerry was in fine fettle finished 17th on the day, producing one of the best short programme performances with a top-class 84.79 on Tuesday (8 February). Kerry needed to finish in the top 24 of 29 skaters to advance to the free skate.

"The opening quad was a little bit sketchy. I turned out of that. I felt a little bit slow with my reaction on the take-off," said Kerry, who is one of Australia's flagbearers in Beijing 2022.

"(It was the) same thing on the combo. I felt like I kind of slipped into the first jump but just thought about what my coaches have been telling me non-stop, like, 'It doesn't matter if you're sideways, you can do this jump'.

"Once I got past the first two jumps, I felt calm, and I was just taking in moments of the programme and enjoying it."

Kerry's appearance at his third Olympic Winter Games continues a proud tradition, with the Sydney-based skater following in the footsteps of his mother and sister.

Kerry's mother, Monica MacDonald, was a seven-time national champion who competed in ice dancing at Calgary 1988 with Rodney Clarke. The duo became Australia's first ice dancing Olympians in the process.

His younger sister Chantelle was a figure skater at the Winter Youth Olympic Games 2012 and is now competing in ice dance at the international level.

Kerry revealed to the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) that his dream of reaching a third Winter Olympics was nearly derailed by injury.

"At the end of last season, my left leg was really badly injured, and I had to take about three or four months off," he told the AOC website.

"My coach came to me and said, 'we have to make a decision about intensive rehab or consider pulling out'. But I said, 'there's no way I'm missing the Olympic spot now'."

Kerry's persistence paid off as he looks to improve on his 29th place at Sochi 2014 and 20th position from PyeongChang 2018. A top-10 finish would eclipse the best result by an Australian at the Winter Olympics held by Anthony Liu, who finished 10th in Salt Lake City 2002.