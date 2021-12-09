Australia win curling spot at Beijing 2022 with dramatic final stone

"Yes Tahli," was the shout from Dean Hewitt to his curling mixed doubles team-mate, Tahli Gill, as she slid the final stone into a winning position against the Republic of Korea to send the Australians to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which start 4 February.

Tears of joy were shed as the twosome beat Lee Kijeong and Kim Minji 6-5 in the final on Thursday (9 December), which went down to the last stone in the final end, to secure the team a spot in the mixed doubles event at Beijing 2022.

The Antipodeans went undefeated 7 for 7 in the Olympic Qualification Tournament currently being hosted in Leeuwarden, Netherlands until 18 December. The event started on Sunday (5 December) and will also decide the final three men's team and women's teams headed to Beijing in less than two months time.

Australia join Canada, Norway, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Great Britain and Italy, along with People's Republic of China who qualified as hosts, in the Beijing 2022 curling tournament, which starts Wednesday 2 February, two days before the official opening ceremony of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.

There is one final spot available for the mixed team event at Beijing 2022, which the United States and ROC are contending later on Thursday, so the tension continues to play out as athletes try to achieve their Olympic dreams.