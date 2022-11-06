Australia open World Rugby Seven Series by taking first title in Hong Kong in 34 years

Australia are the men's Hong Kong Sevens champions for the first time in 34 years, beating back-to-back Olympic gold medallists and reigning World Cup winners Fiji, 20-17 on Sunday (6 November).

The green and golds add the win to their first ever series title won last season.

Rugby sevens returned to the region for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic and exhilarated fans did not have to wait long for the first try in the first event of the 2022/23 season.

Josua Vakurunabili of Fiji scored in the first minute to start an end-to-end thriller that was only won in the final seconds when Nathan Lawson scored in the corner, cueing wild celebrations from the Australians.

Sandwiched in between, Waisea Nacuqu claimed two tries and a conversion for Fiji while Henry Hutchison with a pair and Sydney university student Tim Clements bagged one.

Man-of-the-match Maurice Longbottom described the win post match as "pretty surreal".

"In my six years of Sevens I’ve never got this award and I’ve finally ticked this off so I’m over the moon," he said. "Even better to do it here in Hong Kong, and I can’t give my boys enough credit, they were running to the final whistle.”

The Pacific Islanders were halted in their quest for a sixth-straight title in the spiritual home of the sport, Hong Kong, China, beaten by the comeback kings, who needed extra time in both the quarter- and semi-finals to progress to the showpiece occasion.

France beat Samoa for third

France, losing finalists last time out, beat Samoa to third pace in another close tie, coming out 19-17 winners. Stephen Parez and tournament top try scorer Aaron Grandidier scorerd the tries.

The jostling for Paris 2024 spots in rugby sevens has begun with the top men's and women's players challenging for Olympic berths.

The women's series starts with a combined event in Dubai on 2-3 December.

World Rugby Sevens Series 2022/2023 season schedule/fixtures and how to watch

Men

4-6 November - Hong Kong, China (postponed event from 2021/22 season).

2-3 December - Dubai, UAE

9-11 December - Cape Town, South Africa

21-22 January - Hamilton, New Zealand

27-29 January - Sydney, Australia

25-26 February - Los Angeles, USA

3-5 March - Vancouver, Canada

31 March - 2 April - Hong Kong. People's Republic of China (2023 event).

8-9 April - Singapore

12-14 May - Toulouse, France.

20-21 May - London, England

Women

2-3 December - Dubai, UAE

9-11 December - Cape Town, South Africa

21-22 January - Hamilton, New Zealand

27-29 January - Sydney, Australia

3-5 March - Vancouver, Canada

31 March - 2 April - Hong Kong, People's Republic of China

12-14 May - Toulouse, France.

Events will be televised by World Rugby's TV broadcast partners, and livestreamed on the World Series official app, with highlights also on YouTube. A full list of TV and streaming channels is available here.

Paris 2024 qualifying from World Rugby Sevens Series 2023

The top four finishers in both the men’s and women’s competitions at the end of the 2022/23 season will secure an automatic qualification berth for their countries to compete in the rugby sevens tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

