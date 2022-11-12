Live streaming, ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic chasing milestones in Italy

The ongoing ATP Tour is all set for a wrap with the year-ending ATP Finals 2022, scheduled to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, from November 13 to 20.

The season-ending men’s tennis championship features two separate tournaments - one for singles and one for doubles. Only the top eight-ranked singles players or doubles teams from the year qualify to play in the ATP Finals - which is often considered the biggest men’s tennis event on the ATP Tour after the four Grand Slams.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, the current world No. 1 in the world tennis rankings, will miss the season-ender owing to an abdominal injury, leaving countryman Rafael Nadal, Serbian ace Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz to vie for the singles crown. Watch live streaming of ATP Finals in India.

Last year’s champion Alexander Zverev will also miss out after his season ended early after an injury during the French Open.

Rafael Nadal, who holds the record for the most number of Grand Slam titles (22), interestingly, has never won the ATP Finals title and will be looking for his first at Turin.

Djokovic, meanwhile, will be playing for his sixth ATP Finals trophy, which will tie him up with Roger Federer as the most successful player in the history of the tournament. Djokovic's last title, however, came way back in 2015.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2019 winner, and Daniil Medvedev, who clinched the title in 2020, are the two other former champions in the fray this year.

This year’s ATP Finals singles event will also impact who ends the year as the world No. 1. While the 19-year-old Alcaraz, who became the youngest world No. 1 men’s singles player in history after winning the US Open title earlier this year, holds the perch currently, the young Spaniard may lose his position to Nadal, current world No. 2, if the latter manages to reach the final undefeated.

Tsitsipas can also leapfrog both Spaniards if he becomes an undefeated champion.

The format for the ATP Finals divides the players/teams into two groups - Red and Green. Each player/ team in a group play the others in a round robin format and the top two from each group after all the matches are over make the semi-finals.

The Netherlands’ Wesley Koolhof and United Kingdom’s Neal Skupski are the top seeds in this year’s doubles competition.

ATP Finals 2022: Players, teams and groups

Singles

Green Group: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz

Red Group: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic

Doubles

Green Group: Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski, Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic, Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek, Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios

Red Group: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer, Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

Where to watch ATP Finals 2022 live in India

The ATP Finals 2022 will be telecast on the Sports18 TV channel in India. Live streaming of ATP Tennis Finals will be on the Voot platform.