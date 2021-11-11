ATP Finals 2021 preview: Players, schedule and how to watch the men's season-ending event

The 2021 edition of the season-ending ATP Finals is set to take place from 14 to 21 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, after a 10-year stint at the O2 Arena in London.

Featuring the top eight ranked men’s tennis singles players and doubles teams, the unofficial 'fifth major' tournament of the calendar is full of fresh faces this year - and one all-time great who is looking to continue to build on his legacy.

Previously, the event was held in London, but has moved to Italy for a five-year spell, 2021 through to 2025.

As we gear up for the ATP season climax, here are all the details you need to know.

ATP stars to watch in Turin

Those looking for the familiar faces of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray will find them missing from this year’s event.

Due to combination of injury and a season highlighted by stops-and-starts for the former number ones, the trio will be absent in 2021.

But Novak Djokovic, who just secured his record seventh year-end No.1 ranking last week with another record - a 37th Masters 100 win in Paris - leads a field of youngsters, with the Serbian being the lone 30-something in the eight-player field.

The following eight players will all be in action on the singles side of the competition:

Novak Djokovic (SRB) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) Alexander Zverev (GER) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Andrey Rublev (RUS) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Casper Ruud (NOR)

Doubles teams that have qualified in the Top 8 for the ATP Finals 2021:

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (CRO) Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (FRA) Marcel Granollers (ESP) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (COL) Ivan Dodig (CRO) and Filip Polasek (SVK) Jamie Murray (GBR) and Bruno Soares (BRA) Kevin Krawietz (GER) and Horia Tecau (ROM)

Storylines at ATP Finals 2021

Qualifying as far back as July 2021 after winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, Djokovic heads to Turin the man to beat in the singles competition.

While he may have missed out on a ‘Golden Slam’ after being denied at Tokyo 2020 by third place ATP Final qualifier Alexander Zverev, and then the chance to win the ‘Calendar Slam’ after losing to Daniil Medvedev in Flushing Meadows, the Serb has come back from his break fighting.

Just recently he avenged his US Open loss against the current Tour champion at the Paris Masters. Djokovic beat Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to claim that aforementioned 37th Masters 1000, leap-frogging Nadal to the top of the leaderboard for most Masters 1000 titles won.

An injury cloud hangs over the head of Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas who recently withdrew from Paris due to an elbow injury. Meanwhile, eighth seed Casper Ruud is making history as Norway’s first player to compete at an ATP final.

In the doubles field, the top four pairings have a Grand Slam title each this season.

With that being said, the heat is certainly with Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic - the Croatian year-end No.1s.

The pair, who debuted their partnership just this year, have accumulated an impressive number of titles, including Wimbledon and Tokyo 2020 gold. Additionally, they've won three Masters 1000 titles and four other stops on tour in 2021.

Format for the ATP Finals

Like the WTA Finals, the composition of both the ATP singles and doubles showdown will use a round-robin phase.

The eight players are teams are halved into two groups of four and each player/team will then compete against the three others in the group.

As listed above, the groups are:

Red Group: Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Rublev, Ruud

Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Rublev, Ruud Green Group: Medvedev, Zverev, Berrettini, Hurkacz

The top two players/teams from each group will then advance to the semi-finals, where the top placed player/team from the first group will play the runner-up from the second and vice versa.

The winners of each semi-final will then progress to the all-important championship final.

Schedule: ATP Tour Finals 2021

Round-robin – 14 to 19 November

Semi-finals – 20 November

Final – 21 November

How to watch ATP Tour Finals 2021

The following broadcasters will be covering the event:

United Kingdom – Amazon Prime Video

United States – Tennis Channel

Europe - Eurosport

Europe- Sky Deutschland

Europe - Sky Italia

Europe - Telefonica/Movistar

Australia - beIN SPORTS

Africa - SuperSport

For more on broadcasting schedules see the ATP Finals website here.