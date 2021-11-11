ATP Finals 2021: All you need to know

It has been a dramatic year for the men's professional tennis tour and its leader Novak Djokovic. While the Serb won a record-equalling 20th major and secured a record-breaking seventh year-end No 1 ranking, he narrowly missed out on capturing a calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic will once again lead the field as at the season-ending ATP Finals, which will be held from November 14-21.

Here's a look at the prestigious vent that has come to be known as the 'fifth Grand Slam':

When was it established?

The first year-end Masters tournament was held in Tokyo in December 1970. American great Stan Smith was the first champion.

For 13 years, from 1977 to 1989, it was held at New York's Madison Square Garden, more famous for hosting marquee heavyweight boxing events.

It was rebranded as the Tennis Masters Cup in 2000 and was held in Lisbon, Sydney, Houston and Shanghai. The event came to be known as the ATP Finals when it moved to London's O2 Arena. It celebrated the 50-year anniversary in 2020.

Where will it be played this year?

After a 12-year stint, the ATP Finals moved out of London. It will be held at Turin's Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena, for the five years, starting in 2021.

What makes the year-end championship special?

It is the creme de la creme of tour events as only the top-eight singles players and top-eight doubles teams of the year make the cut. Unlike the ATP rankings, which run as a 52-week cycle, the players who accumulate the most points in a calendar year qualify for the elite event.

Who are the players competing this time?

The eight singles players who have qualified for the 2021 ATP Finals are:

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz

The eight doubles teams who have qualified are:

Nikola Mektic-Mate Pavic, Rajeev Ram-Joe Sailsbury, Marcel Granollers-Horacio Zeballos, Pierre-Hugues Herbert-Nicolas Mahut, Ivan Dodig-Filip Polasek, Juan Sebastian Cabal-Robert Farah, Kevin Krawietz-Horia Tecau, Jamie Murray-Bruno Soares.

Who has won the most titles?

Roger Federer holds the record for most singles titles: 6.

He defeated Andre Agassi 6–3, 6–0, 6–4 in the final of the 2003 Tennis Masters Cup to win his first season-ending title. The Swiss great last won the tournament in 2011.

World No 1 Djokovic, who has won five titles, will be hoping to equal Federer's tally this year.

John McEnroe and Peter Fleming have been the most successful doubles team at the tournament with seven titles.

Does it offer rankings points?

Yes, it does. According to the revised ranking system for 2021, the champion stands to earn a maximum of 1500 points.

What is the format?

It is the only tournament on the ATP circuit that starts with a round-robin format. Eight players are divided into two groups of four. The winner of each group (best overall record) is placed in separate semi-final brackets, with the top player/team in Group A playing the runner-up in Group B, and vice versa.

All singles matches, including the final, are the best of three tie-break sets. Doubles matches, meanwhile, follow a no-ad (first team to win a point at deuce wins the game) rule and are played over two sets and a match tiebreak (if required).