ATP rankings: Ramkumar Ramanathan in top 100 of doubles for first time after fine start to 2022

Ramkumar Ramanathan’s Maharashtra Open 2022 title win with Rohan Bopanna has pushed him into the top 100 of the ATP doubles rankings for the first time in his career.

While Ramkumar Ramanathan jumped 14 places to be ranked 94, Rohan Bopanna advanced eight places to 35th in the latest doubles tennis rankings. Ramanathan’s previous best doubles ranking was 101, achieved in March 2020.

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan are the only players from India currently ranked inside the top 100. Divij Sharan, who also moved up a place, is the next best at 134.

Ramanathan, 27, and 41-year-old Rohan Bopanna have been in good form this year.

The Indian duo, dubbed RamBo, won Maharashtra Open after beating the Australian top seeds Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith in the final.

Earlier in January, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan had also clinched the Adelaide International ATP 250 doubles crown - their first title together.

Meanwhile, in singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan continues to be the only Indian in the top 200 despite moving down three places to 185.

Sumit Nagal, who has been out of action since November 2021 due to hip surgery, is ranked 217. He is followed by Prajnesh Gunneswaran at 235.

Former junior world No.1 Yuki Bhambri, meanwhile, moved up 193 places to 670.

Yuki Bhambri, who achieved a career-best ranking of 83 before his knee injury in 2018, has been playing tournaments under his protective ranking since his comeback last year. He had started the 2022 season ranked outside 1000.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Divij Sharan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Yuki Bhambri are currently playing in the Bengaluru Open 1 ATP Challenger tournament in India. Rohan Bopanna, meanwhile, is expected to feature in an ATP event in Rotterdam with Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov.

The five make up India’s Davis Cup 2022 team for the World Group I playoffs against Denmark on March 4 and 5.