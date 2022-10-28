ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, live streaming: First Kolkata Derby of ISL 2022-23

Drama and excitement beckons Indian football fans this Saturday as the historical Kolkata Derby between arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC and East Bengal FC takes centre stage in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this fixture well-rested after a break in matchweek 3. In their last game, the Mariners netted five against Kerala Blasters in an 5-2 win. Morale will also be high for East Bengal as the Red and Golds secured a stellar 3-1 victory in matchweek 3 against NorthEast United in Guwahati, which was their first win of the season.

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando may stick to a three-man defence for the derby. The Spaniard tweaked his formation against the Blasters to include Liston Colaco in the starting line-up and might go with the same set of players for the derby.

The inclusion of Colaco had an instant impact for ATKMB. The 23-year-old winger provided two assists to Dimitri Petratos, who ended the game with a hat-trick. Hugo Boumous walked away with one assist in the last game and has been influential for the Mariners in both games so far.

History favours the Mariners as they have a 100 percent head-to-head record against the Torch Bearers in the ISL, having won all four fixtures. ATKMB have scored two or more goals against their rivals in each of these four ISL meetings while conceding just two.

East Bengal FC ended their 10-game winless run in the ISL with a victory against the Highlanders last week. This was only their fifth win in 43 ISL matches. However, the win could prove to be the perfect fuel for the performance they need in the derby.

East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine deployed a three-man backline in the first game of the season against Kerala Blasters. After that, the Englishman switched to an old-school 4-4-2 for the next two games. The centre-back duo of Ivan Gonzalez and Lalchungnunga has started in every game so far.

Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh has produced 12 saves in 3 games so far. Only Bengaluru FC's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has made more (14 saves in 4 games). Charis Kyriakou and Jordan O'Doherty got on the scoresheet in the last game and may retain their respective midfield spots.

The two sides have played one game each at this venue this season and have both lost. A lot more than three points will be at stake as the arch-rivals clash, eyeing their first win at the stadium this season.

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live in India

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2022-23 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels in India. The match start at 7:30 PM IST. ISL broadcast in Hindi commentary will be on the Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi TV channels.

Live streaming of ATKMB vs EB ISL fixture will be on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV.