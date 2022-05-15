Montgeron-Essonne Meet athletics: Priya Mohan finishes fifth in 400m race

Teenage Indian runner Priya Mohan finished fifth in the 400m race at the International Athletics Meeting Montgeron-Essonne 2022 in Montgeron, France on Sunday.

Priya Mohan, who had achieved her personal best of 52.37 at the Indian Grand Prix 2 in March, clocked 53.18s in France.

Tokyo Olympian Nicole Yeargin of Great Britain won the race in 51.79s and created a new meet record at the World Athletics Continental Tour’s challenger event. Nicole Yeargin was followed by local competitors Sounkamba Sylla (52.69s) and Diane Isaye (52.96s) on the podium.

A total of seven runners competed in the women’s 400m final at the 36th edition of the international meet. The event returned to the World Athletics Continental Tour calendar after a two-year hiatus.

Despite failing to win a medal in France, Priya Mohan, 19, has been in fine form since finishing fourth at the under-20 Worlds in Nairobi last year. The Bengaluru-born runner has become India’s best prospect in the women’s 400m after Hima Das’ shift to shorter sprints.

Apart from the 400m, Priya Mohan has also been winning medals in the domestic circuit’s shorter races, having beaten Tokyo Olympian Dutee Chand in the 200m earlier this month.

The Karnataka native is currently training in France under coach Arjun Ajay. She is expected to travel to Italy and Spain later this month for more challenger-level competitions and prepare herself for the Commonwealth Games.

India’s national triple jump champion Praveen Chitravel was on the entry list but did not start at the Montgeron meet.