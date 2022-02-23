The five athletes who won their country a medal at Beijing 2022 

There's always a lot of focus on the top five or 10 teams in the medal table at any given Olympic Games, and rightfully so. But for those from nations that regularly net medals in the double-digits, it may be easy to forget just how special it is to win a single medal at all.

For five nations, there was a single medal moment to celebrate.

These were the athletes that were their countries' sole medal winners at the Winter Olympics Beijing 2022:

Spain: Queralt Castellet, silver medal - women's snowboard halfpipe

Ukraine: Oleksandr Abramenko, silver medal - men's freestyle skiing men's aerials

Estonia: Kelly Sildaru, bronze medal - women's freestyle skiing slopestyle

Latvia: Luge team relay (Eliza Tiruma, Kristers Aparjods, Martins Bots / Roberts Plume), bronze medal

Poland: Dawid Kubacki, bronze medal - ski jumping men's normal hill individual

Queralt Castellet competes in the halfpipe final Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Queralt Castellet - Spain

Castellet gave all of Spain something to shout about. The 32-year-old put down a sensational second run to win snowboard halfpipe silver behind Chloe Kim and could hardly contain all the emotion. She hit back-to-back 900s on Run 2 and claimed her first medal at her fifth Games.

"All the emotions just exploded at the end," she told Olympics.com in Beijing. "And today was amazing even though I didn't start on the right foot, on the second run everything came out, the nerves, the pressure, my thoughts of how important this is and somehow the strength came as well.

"Somehow I managed to put it all together in the second run and make it happen."

She hit many milestones with her performance. Not only was it Spain's only medal of the games, it was the highest a Spanish woman had ever finished at the Olympic Winter Games.

Castellet, who was the flag bearer for Spain at the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, is unquestionably Spain's most decorated snowboarder and winter athlete in history.

Silver medalist Oleksandr Abramenko is welcomed at the airport in Kyiv, Ukraine Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Oleksandr Abramenko - Ukraine

Ukraine's medal came from an expected place. Abramenko was also the lone medal winner for Ukraine at PyeongChang 2018. He was competing in his fifth consecutive Games, and performed a quintuple-twisting triple-back somersault, the same jump as champion Qi Guangpu, but a heavy landing and brief hand touch on the snow proved costly for the Ukrainian, who finished with a silver medal and an impressive score of 116.5.

"It was an amazing competition today," Abramenko said on the day. "I'm so happy for this silver and really proud of myself that I've won the first medal for Ukraine at these Games."

With his silver-medal performance, Abramenko became the oldest medallist in the event and oldest Ukrainian medallist at the Olympic Winter Games at 33 years and 288 days.

Kelly Sildaru - Estonia

Kelly Sildaru brought Estonia long-awaited joy. Her bronze in the freestyle skiing slopestyle event was the country's first Winter Olympic medal since Vancouver 2010 when cross-country skier Kristina Šmigun-Vähi took silver to add to her two golds from Torino 2006.

Sildaru, who turned 20 during Beijing 2022 and is from the virtually mountain-less Baltic nation, finished the opening round in top position after her big first run, capped with a huge switch 900, was enough for a score of 82.06, and it was the only score in the first round to crack the 80-point mark.

She eventually with the bronze and in the process won a first-ever medal in freeski for her country.

"I can't explain how happy I am write now," said the skier who missed the last Olympics with injury. "It's been such a great experience and walking away with the bronze is just so amazing."

Eliza Tiruma (L), Kristers Aparjods (second from left), Martins Bots (second from right) and Roberts Plume (R) of Team Latvia celebrate with their bronze medals in the luge team relay Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Luge team relay - Latvia

Latvia love sliding sports. In fact, all 10 of their medals won at the Winter Olympics have been in sliding sports. Just as it happened at PyeongChang 2018 with Jānis Strenga and Oskars Melbārdis winning bronze in the two-man bobsleigh, the Baltic country's lone medal was won in one. However, this time around it happened in luge.

The team relay involves three sledges from a single National Olympic Committee (NOC): women’s singles, men’s singles and doubles. The women's sledge is the first to race, with the athlete striking an overhead touchpad at the bottom of the track which opens the gate and allows the next sledge (men's single) to begin. The men's double is the last sledge to race in the event. The winner is the team with the lowest time after all three sledges cross the finish line.

Latvia finished with the third-fastest time in Beijing at an impressive 3:04.354 thanks to Eliza Tiruma, Kristers Aparjods, Martins Bots and Roberts Plume.

Bronze medallist Dawid Kubacki of Team Poland celebrates with his bronze medal in ski jumping normal hill individual Picture by GETTY IMAGES

Dawid Kubacki - Poland

The dog-loving Kubacki gave Poland something to cheer about with his performance in the ski jumping men's individual normal hill event.

The three-time Olympian and now two-time bronze medallist after finishing third with Poland in the team large hill at PyeongChang 2018, said he hoped his ski jumping medal at Beijing 2022 would bring joy to his nation.

"I hope they are smiling because of me and I wish them a really good day."

Kubacki certainly put a smile on the Polish people's faces that day, and the record books will always reflect a bright spot for his country at Beijing 2022, as it will with Castellet, Abramenko, Sildaru and the Latvian luge team.