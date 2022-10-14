Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022: India’s medal winners - full list

The Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022 is taking place from October 13 to 16 in Kuwait.

A 35-member Indian contingent is competing at the biennial event. This is the fourth edition of the meet.

India are the second-most successful nation, behind China, at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships.

India also finished in second place in the previous edition held in 2019 in Hong Kong.

At the 2022 edition, Kuldeep Kumar won India’s first medal, a bronze in the boys’ pole vault. He cleared a personal best effort of 4.80m.

India’s first gold medal was won by Akash Yadav in the boys’ shot put with an effort of 19.37m.

Here is the full list of Indian medallists at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022.

Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022: Indian medal winners