Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022: India’s medal winners - full list

Indian athletes have won 11 medals - two golds, four silver and five bronze. Get the full list of Indian medallists.

By Rahul Venkat
Picture by Twitter/SAI Media

The Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022 is taking place from October 13 to 16 in Kuwait.

A 35-member Indian contingent is competing at the biennial event. This is the fourth edition of the meet.

India are the second-most successful nation, behind China, at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships.

India also finished in second place in the previous edition held in 2019 in Hong Kong.

At the 2022 edition, Kuldeep Kumar won India’s first medal, a bronze in the boys’ pole vault. He cleared a personal best effort of 4.80m.

India’s first gold medal was won by Akash Yadav in the boys’ shot put with an effort of 19.37m.

Here is the full list of Indian medallists at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022.

Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022: Indian medal winners

Number Athlete Medal Event
1 Kuldeep Kumar Bronze Boys' pole vault
2 Mubssina Mohammed Silver Girls' long jump
3 Akash Yadav Gold Boys' shot put
4 Siddarth Chaudhary Bronze Boys' shot put
5 Amit Chaudhary Gold Boys' 1500m
6 Nikita Kumari Bronze Girls' discus throw
7 Isha Jadhav Silver Girls' 400m
8 Anushka Kumbah Bronze Girls' 400m
9 Arjun Silver Boys' javelin throw
10 Himanshu Mishra Bronze Boys' javelin throw
11 Sabita Toppo Silver Girls' 100m hurdles

GO OLYMPIC. GET ALL THIS.

Free live sport events. Unlimited access to series. Unrivalled Olympic news & highlights.
Sign up here Sign up here