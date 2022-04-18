Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya to lead India’s charge – watch live streaming

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya will lead the 30-member Indian contingent at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 to be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from April 19 to 24.

Bajrang Punia, who won bronze at Tokyo 2020, will start as the top seed in the men’s 65kg freestyle category in the absence of Olympic champion Takuto Otoguro. Bajrang Punia won the continental meet in 2017 and 2019 and has five more medals to his name from the Asian competition.

A three-time world championship medallist, Bajrang Punia has been dealing with a knee injury that kept him off the mat since August. He returned to action at the national selection trials for the Asian Championships in March.

However, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya has enjoyed an impressive run this year and is top-seeded in the men’s 57kg freestyle.

The Indian grappler won a gold medal at Yasar Dogu and a silver at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournaments earlier this year.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is also the two-time defending champion at the Asian Championships.

The other big name in the Indian wrestling team is world silver medallist Deepak Punia, who will take the mat in the men’s 86kg as the second seed. He had lost in the final in the previous edition.

Also hoping to earn their first continental gold will be 2020 silver medallist Gourav Baliyan in the men’s 79kg freestyle and three-time bronze winner Satyawart Kadian in the men’s 97kg freestyle.

Meanwhile, in the women’s field, Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sarita Mor (59kg) will be defending their titles.

India will also have representation in all 10 Greco-Roman weight divisions.

The level of competition will be considerably higher at this year’s continental showpiece as heavyweights from Japan and China wrestlers return to the mat after missing the last edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 schedule and live start times

All times are India Standard Time (IST)

April 19, Tuesday – Greco-Roman 55kg, 63kg, 77kg, 87kg, 130kg - 9:00 AM IST onwards

April 20, Wednesday – Greco-Roman 60kg, 67kg, 72kg, 82kg, 97kg - 9:00 AM IST onwards

April 21, Thursday – Women’s 50kg, 55kg, 59kg, 68kg, 76kg - 9:00 AM IST onwards

April 22, Friday – Women’s 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 65kg, 72kg - 9:00 AM IST onwards

April 23, Saturday – Freestyle 57kg, 65kg, 70kg, 79kg, 97kg - 9:00 AM IST onwards

April 24, Sunday – Freestyle 61kg, 74kg, 86kg, 92kg, 125kg - 9:00 AM IST onwards

Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: India team

Freestyle: Ravi Dahiya, Mangal Kadiyan, Bajrang Punia, Naveen, Yash, Gourav Baliyan, Deepak Punia, Viky, Satyawart Kadiyan, Anirudh Kumar

Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki, Gyanender, Neeraj, Sachin Sehrawat, Vikas, Sajan, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ravi, Prem

Women’s freestyle: Manisha, Swati Shinde, Sushma Shokeen, Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor, Manisha, Radhika, Sonika Hooda, Nikki, Sudesh

Where to watch Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 will be available on United World Wrestling’s (UWW) official website.

There will be no telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.